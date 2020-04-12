Bono writes to South Korean president to ask for help tackling coronavirus in Ireland

U2 FRONTMAN BONO has written to South Korean president Moon Jae-in asking for help to tackle the coronavirus health crisis in Ireland.

A tweet posted by the president’s office said that Bono had asked South Korea for personal protective equipment (PPE).

The tweet said: “The letter has arrived from Bono – leader of rock band U2.

“Humanitarian activist Bono, the lead vocalist of U2 and nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, recently sent a letter to President Moon Jae-in.

“It was about asking for help to overcome the Covid-19 crisis. We will deliver a written briefing by spokesman Kang Min-suk.”

It comes after U2 said they would contribute €10 million to support healthcare workers battling coronavirus in Ireland.

The money will be used to source and buy PPE for frontline staff.

A spokeswoman for the band confirmed the move to the PA news agency.

RTE reported the donation is part of an initiative involving Irish aircraft leasing company Avolon, which is working with public and private companies to raise funds to buy tonnes of PPE equipment from China.

The first consignment arrived at Dublin Airport last week.