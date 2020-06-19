Bono tells sixth class students to avoid negative people as he gives video message on last day of term

U2 FRONTMAN BONO appeared on RTÉ’s Home School Hub today to give sixth class students a message about the future.

RTÉ’s Home School Hub is a resource which allows children to continue their education despite being at home due to Covid-19.

For the final instalment of the programme, Bono along with other special guests sent the children messages.

For Bono, it was about avoiding the negative people and doing what you feel is right.

He told the children: “When I was leaving primary school, I always knew I wanted to be a singer but I hadn’t the courage to tell anyone.

“There will always be people who tell you you’re not smart enough, strong enough, talented enough, that you can’t do that thing that you so deeply want to.

“Avoid them because there’s going to be people who tell you you can be anything you want to be, and I’d listen to them. I mean the ones who ignore you they can have some positives but let’s ignore them for the moment.”