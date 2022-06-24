#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Friday 24 June 2022
Advertisement

Two month evidence wait for ex-school principal facing 90 sex abuse charges

Last month gardaí charged Patrick Harte (80) with 83 indecent assaults, one attempted indecent assault and six sexual assaults from 1967 to 1995.

By Tom Tuite Friday 24 Jun 2022, 9:45 PM
31 minutes ago 3,660 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5799647
Image: PA
Image: PA

PROSECUTORS HAVE BEEN given two months to complete a book of evidence for the trial of a retired Dublin school principal accused of sexual abuse of 20 former pupils.

Last month gardaí charged Patrick Harte (80) with 83 indecent assaults, one attempted indecent assault and six sexual assaults from 1967 to 1995.

It followed an investigation by the Divisional Protective Services Unit at Kevin Street Garda station.

The alleged offences involved 20 pupils at Sancta Maria Christian Brothers primary school on Synge Street, Dublin.

The former teacher, who later became a principal, worked at the school from 1967 until 2008.

He denies the allegations and appeared again at Dublin District Court today.

Judge Treasa Kelly acceded to the State’s request to grant more time to complete the book of evidence.

She adjourned the case until September 23 with consent of the defence.

The DPP has directed trial on indictment in the Circuit Court but must serve the book of evidence on the accused before the District Court judge grants a trial order.

Earlier this month, bail was set in the pensioner’s bond of €15,000 and required an independent surety to lodge another €15,000.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Harte, with an address at Glendown Park, Templeogue, was also ordered to obey strict terms, including the requirement for an independent surety, cash lodgements and the surrender of his passport.

Detective Garda Colleen Gallagher had “flight-risk” concerns. She told a bail hearing the “allegations are similar in nature”; however, the injured parties were “unknown to each other”.

The officer said the allegations indicated “prolonged, systematic abuse”, but she added that Harte denied all the allegations when gardaí put them to him.

About the author:

About the author
Tom Tuite

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie