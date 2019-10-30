This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 30 October, 2019
Book of Kells to be removed from public display at Trinity College Dublin for four months

The manuscript will be removed from 4 November until next March to allow for redevelopment works.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 30 Oct 2019, 12:26 PM
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

THE BOOK OF Kells is set to be removed from public display in Trinity College Dublin for four months.

Trinity College Dublin is commencing its first phase of redevelopment plans at its Old Library “to ensure the conservation of the 18th century building and the preservation of its precious manuscripts and research collections for generations to come”. 

As part of the overall conservation and preservation plans, the display area of the Book of Kells, which is located in the Old Library, will be undergoing “necessary works” which will require the removal of the ninth century manuscript during this time. 

As a result, the book will not be on public display from 4 November through to February 2020. It will return to public display in March.

During this period, the Book of Kells Turning Darkness into Light exhibition will remain open to the public. Tickets to the exhibition will be reduced by 15% during the course of the works. 

All other areas in the Old Library will also be accessible, including the Long Room. 

A full colour replica of the Book of Kells will also be on display in the Long Room. 

“We take our role as stewards of this wonderful national treasure very seriously,” librarian and college archivist Helen Shenton said. 

“We apologise in advance for the temporary inconvenience caused and look forward to reopening the new display of this magnificent national treasure for the visiting public and our community of students and scholars,” she said.  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

