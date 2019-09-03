This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Tuesday 3 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Six authors shortlisted for the 2019 Booker Prize for Fiction

Irish author Kevin Barry had made the longlist for the 2019 awards. However, he did not make the shortlist.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 3 Sep 2019, 12:52 PM
59 minutes ago 4,115 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4793648

2019 Booker Prize shorlist announcement Source: Booker Prize

SIX AUTHORS HAVE been shortlisted for the 2019 Booker Prize for Fiction. 

The shortlist was announced this morning by the 2019 chair of judges Peter Florence at a press conference at London’s British Library. 

The shortlist was selected from 151 submitted books. 

The 2019 Booker Prize for Fiction is open to writers of any nationality, writing in English and published in the UK or Ireland between 1 October 2018 and 30 September 2019.

The six shortlisted are:

  • Margaret Atwood (Canada) - The Testaments
  • Ellmann (UK/USA) – Ducks, Newburyport
  • Bernardine Evaristo (UK) - Girl, Woman, Other
  • Chigozie Obioma (Nigeria) - An Orchestra of Minorities
  • Salman Rushdie (UK/India) - Quichotte
  • Elif Shafak (Turkey/UK) - 10 Minutes 38 Seconds in This Strange World

Commenting on the announcement of the shortlist, Florence said: “The common thread is our admiration for the extraordinary ambition of each of these books. 

There is an abundance of humour, political and cultural engagement, of stylistic daring and astonishing beauty of language. Like all great literature, these books teem with life, with a profound and celebratory humanity. 

“We have a shortlist of six extraordinary book and we could make a case for each of them as winner, but I want to toast all of them as ‘winners.” 

Irish author Kevin Barry had made the longlist for the 2019 awards for his novel Night Boat to Tangier. However, he did not make the shortlist. 

Barry was the only Irish author to make the longlist this for the prestigious literary award this year, which was picked up by Northern Irish writer Anna Burns last year for her novel Milkman. 

Barry (50) is originally from Limerick and currently lives in Sligo. He has won multiple awards for his works of fiction. 

Night Boat to Tangier – described by the judges as a “rogue gem of a novel” – is a work of crime fiction that tells the story of two old Irish gangsters who discuss their past as they search for a missing daughter, while waiting for a boat in Tangier. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie