This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Wednesday 24 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Irish author Kevin Barry longlisted for Booker Prize

Barry is longlisted for his novel Night Boat to Tangier.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Wednesday 24 Jul 2019, 8:04 AM
23 minutes ago 1,161 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4737287
File photo of Kevin Barry.
File photo of Kevin Barry.
File photo of Kevin Barry.

IRISH AUTHOR KEVIN Barry has made the longlist for the 2019 Booker Prize for his novel Night Boat to Tangier. 

Barry is the only Irish author to make the long list this for the prestigious literary award this year, which was picked up by Northern Irish writer Anna Burns last year for her novel Milkman. 

Barry (50) is originally from Limerick and currently lives in Sligo. He has one multiple awards for his works of fiction. 

Night Boat to Tangier – described by the judges as a “rogue gem of a novel” – is a work of crime fiction that tells the story of two old Irish gangsters who discuss their past as they search for a missing daughter, while waiting for a boat in Tangier. 

The Booker judges said the book was “a work of crime fiction not quite like any other”.

“The seedy underbelly of a Spanish port and a stony Irish town are the backdrop for a story of misdeeds, madness and loss that swells with poetry and pathos”.

Barry is joined by 12 other authors on the longlist, among them well-known figures like Salman Rushdie and Margaret Atwood. 

Atwood is longlisted for her book The Testaments, which is a sequel to the highly popular A Handmaid’s Tale. The novel is yet to be published. 

The 13 books will be whittled down to a shortlist of six on 3 September. The 2019 winner will by announced on 14 October. The winner of the award receives £50,000 (€55,790) prize money and will likely see sales of their book skyrocket. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie