Booster vaccine programme for over-60s to begin next week

BOOSTER VACCINES WILL be rolled out to more than 800,000 people aged over 60 starting from next week, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has confirmed.

The plan is that those aged between 60-69 will get their booster shot at a mass vaccination centre, while GPs will administer the jabs to those aged between 70 to 79.

The minister said the final details are still being worked through at the moment, stating that the HSE is looking at all possible options.

Some people in this age cohort will have to wait for the booster vaccine, as six months has to have elapsed since they received their second dose of the vaccine before they can get the booster.

Booster shots have already started to be rolled out for the over-80s, people in residential care aged over 65 and those who may be immunocompromised.

Anyone who got AstraZeneca as their first two doses will be getting Pfizer as their booster vaccine, the minister said.

The minister said he has also asked for the Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan’s view on booster shots for those that got the single Janssen vaccine, and whether they can be given a second dose of the vaccine as a booster.

“We’re looking for authorisation for that,” he said.

Antigen tests

Separately, Donnelly announced that the HSE system for sending antigen tests to close contacts has gone live, and that from today people will be sent boxes of five rapid tests in the post.

“We’re going to start sending them out today. We expect households to start getting them tomorrow. At eight o’clock this morning, the HSE put up online some of the material… It’s got QR codes and basically provides the very simple and important message saying if you’re symptomatic you need a PCR test. If you’re unvaccinated, there’s not many left, but if you’re unvaccinated get a PCR test.

“But if you’re a non symptomatic or asymptomatic and you are vaccinated, which would be a lot of people, use the antigen test and we now have QR codes, you’ll be able to record your details online. If your antigen test tests positive… the high likelihood is you are positive and you go and get a PCR test,” said the minister.

All close contacts will get a text message which states that if not fully vaccinated and / or symptomatic they will be referred for a PCR test and if fully vaccinated and asymptomatic they will be sent antigen tests to do at home.

The text message will be followed up by a call from the contact tracers who will go through their vaccination history, symptoms and do the referral as appropriate for either PCR or antigen testing.

The contact tracer will take address details and antigen tests will be delivered by An Post in the regular post.

Close contacts who fall into the category for antigen testing will receive a box of five antigen tests and will be asked to do three tests – the first test on the day they receive their test kit, the second test two days later and the third test two days after that.

If antigen tests are positive we are requesting close contacts book a PCR test – as part of that booking process they will be asked to tick that they had a positive antigen result. If a close contact develops symptoms while they are in the process of doing antigen testing they need to self-isolate and book a PCR test.

Those whose antigen tests are negative are also asked to report their negative results via the HSE website.

Yesterday, it was announced that officials are working on a testing system for those who cannot get fully vaccinated on medical advice.

The chief medical officer said yesterday that vaccinations are “not performing as well as hoped” in reducing the transmission of Covid-19, but that the vaccine has prevented thousands of hospital admissions, as well as hundreds of ICU admissions and deaths.

However, he said vaccinations on their own were not enough to stop the spread of the disease, and urged the public to stick to the basic measures of hand washing, mask wearing and isolating if they have symptoms.

“In truth they are probably not performing as well as we might have hoped in terms of preventing transmission,” he said.