Booster vaccines available to anyone aged over 16 from today

BOOSTER VACCINES ARE now available for anyone over the age of 16, with a self-referral portal now available online.

Up until today, booster vaccines were only available to people aged over 30, or people over 16 who received the single-shot Janssen vaccine.

Originally, booster vaccines for those aged 16 and up were scheduled to begin on 10 January, but this was brought forward by eight days by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly.

Those aged over 16 will be able to access the jab through vaccination centres, community pharmacies and GPs on an appointment basis. There are also some walk-in vaccination clinics set to take place for over-16s today.

People can book a booster vaccine through the HSE’s self-referral portal.

Pleased to announce we’re opening our booster vaccine programme to ALL remaining age groups earlier than scheduled. From this Sunday (January 2) all those aged 16 and older who are eligible to receive a booster vaccine can access this service via HSE vaccination centres 1/2 — Stephen Donnelly (@DonnellyStephen) December 31, 2021

Currently, people aged between 16 and 29 are only eligible to receive a Pfizer booster, as the Moderna jab is only approved for people over 30.

To be eligible to receive a booster vaccine, it must be at least three months since they finished their initial course of vaccination. If a person was confirmed to have a case of Covid-19, they should wait three months after being a confirmed case before getting their booster.

As of Friday, there have been 2,057,031 booster vaccines administered across the country.