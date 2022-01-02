#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Sunday 2 January 2022
Advertisement

Booster vaccines available to anyone aged over 16 from today

Over 16s will be able to receive the jab in vaccination centres, pharmacies or at their GP.

By Tadgh McNally Sunday 2 Jan 2022, 8:44 AM
46 minutes ago 2,567 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5644395
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

BOOSTER VACCINES ARE now available for anyone over the age of 16, with a self-referral portal now available online.

Up until today, booster vaccines were only available to people aged over 30, or people over 16 who received the single-shot Janssen vaccine.

Originally, booster vaccines for those aged 16 and up were scheduled to begin on 10 January, but this was brought forward by eight days by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly.

Those aged over 16 will be able to access the jab through vaccination centres, community pharmacies and GPs on an appointment basis. There are also some walk-in vaccination clinics set to take place for over-16s today.

People can book a booster vaccine through the HSE’s self-referral portal.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Currently, people aged between 16 and 29 are only eligible to receive a Pfizer booster, as the Moderna jab is only approved for people over 30.

To be eligible to receive a booster vaccine, it must be at least three months since they finished their initial course of vaccination. If a person was confirmed to have a case of Covid-19, they should wait three months after being a confirmed case before getting their booster.

As of Friday, there have been 2,057,031 booster vaccines administered across the country.

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie