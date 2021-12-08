#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Wednesday 8 December 2021
Advertisement

Booster shots will be offered to people over 50 from tomorrow

Over one million booster doses have been administered in Ireland.

By Céimin Burke Wednesday 8 Dec 2021, 2:10 PM
13 minutes ago 1,553 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5623787
File photo.
Image: Brian Lawless/PA
File photo.
File photo.
Image: Brian Lawless/PA

COVID-19 BOOSTER VACCINES will be available to people aged over 50 from tomorrow.

The HSE’s chief operations officer said today that people in the 50-59 age cohort will start to be offered appointments for the additional dose from tomorrow.

“We will also have walk-in centres open to people to get their vaccine and as ever we encourage everybody to avail of the vaccine,” Anne O’Connor told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland programme.

“If they turn up at a vaccination centre, they will be in the system, they will be automatically entered — we track all of the appointments.

It’s really important, especially with a new variant, that we try to protect as many people as possible.

O’Connor admitted that the booster programme has faced difficulties in “joining up the dots” between the three different channels where the jabs are available – vaccination centres, GPs and pharmacies.

Yesterday, the Taoiseach told the Dáil that more than 215,000 booster appointments were missed in the last two weeks.

Micheál Martin said 208,000 appointments were made in the week beginning 22 November 22, but about 80,000 people turned up. Last week 180,000 appointments were made, but 93,000 people turned up.

O’Connor said that some people had received their booster jab through their pharmacy and had then been allocated an appointment at a vaccination centre.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“We have challenges with the system. There is a time lag,” she noted. O’Connor urged people to cancel their appointment at a vaccination centre if they have already received their booster through their GP or pharmacy.

Two weeks ago, The Journal reported that people who had already received a booster jab were having difficulties cancelling unneeded appointments at vaccination centres.

The problem was reported for appointments at vaccine centres around Ireland and people had difficulties trying to contact the HSE online and via the phone. 

The latest vaccine stats show that over one million booster doses have been administered in Ireland. Nearly 200,000 people have received the extra shot in each of the last two weeks.

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie