Large numbers will need vaccine booster shots later this year and into next year, Cabinet hears

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly got government approval for a purchase agreement for 1.8 million doses of the Moderna vaccine for use in 2022.

IT IS LIKELY that large numbers of the population will need booster shots of the vaccine later this year and into next year, the Cabinet was told today.

He also got approval to exercise an option for an additional 1.1 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for delivery in 2022.

Cabinet heard significant progress has been made in the roll out of the vaccine program, however, ministers were told that the scientific advice indicates that variants will continue to evolve, and that vaccine immunity is not indefinite.

It also heard that vaccination should be extended to persons under 16 years of age.

“Therefore, it is considered likely that booster shots will be needed for a very high proportion of the population over the coming months and next year,” a spokesperson for government confirmed this evening.

Ireland has already entered into multiple contracts for the delivery of vaccines across a range of manufacturers for delivery this year and in 2022.

By the end of June 2021, Ireland will have received 5.3 million doses of the four vaccines approved so far.

Ireland is contracted to receive up to another 11.2 million doses between July and the end 2021, including CureVac, if approved by authorities.

A recent purchase agreement with Pfizer will see 4.9 million doses in 2022 and 2023.

Ministers were also told that that interval between the first and second doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine has been shortened from 12 weeks to eight weeks, with the roll out of the second doses to be complete in mid to late July.

As of 20 June, 629,000 people in the 40 to 49 cohort have registered for a vaccine. The plan is to administer 300,000 vaccine doses this week.

There are 294 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland today.

The numbers in hospital continues to fall, with the Department of Health reporting that 39 patients with Covid-19 are in hospital today, including 13 in ICU.