Dublin: 11°C Tuesday 15 March 2022
Bord Gáis electricity and gas bills to rise sharply next month

The average electricity bill will rise by 27% and the average gas bill will go up by 39%.

By Céimin Burke Tuesday 15 Mar 2022, 2:13 PM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

BORD GÁIS ENERGY has announced that both electricity and gas customers will face steep increases in their bills from next month.

The company said the average electricity bill will rise by 27% and the average gas bill will go up by 39%.

It said its ‘winter price pledge’, which reduced costs over the colder period of the year, is being brought to a close. The changes will take effect on 15 April.

Bord Gáis Energy blamed the price rises on “the persistence of high demand on gas worldwide, reduced supplies, low storage volumes, geo-political issues and late winter conditions.”

The firm said it would put in place “additional supports and services to help” in recognition of the fact “that some customers will experience difficulties in managing their bills”.

“Working in partnership with the Money Advice and Budgeting Service and other charities, Bord Gáis Energy is establishing an energy support fund and will provide tailored advice to help customers,” it said.

Bord Gáis Energy’s Managing Director Dave Kirwan said: “There have been continued increases in wholesale energy costs over the past two years, particularly in the past 12 months.

“This, together with the expectation that costs will remain both high and volatile for some time, means we are forced to increase our prices.

“We know that each customer’s circumstances are different, and we are determined to help those who need it most. That is why we are announcing an energy support fund of €1.25 million in addition to the services we already have in place,” Kirwan said. 

