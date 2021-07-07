#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 7 July 2021
Bord Gáis raises both gas and electricity prices by over 10%

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 7 Jul 2021, 2:32 PM
BORD GÁIS ENERGY has announced it is raising both its gas and electricity prices by over 10%. 

In a statement this afternoon, the firm said that it decided to raise the prices due to continued rising wholesale energy costs. 

The company said the price change will increase a typical gas bill by €8.36 per month and an electricity bill by €11.39 per month.

The new prices will take effect from 8 August 2021. In percentage terms, this represents an increase of 12.7% on an average gas bill and 11.6% on the average electricity bill.

Dave Kirwan, Managing Director, Bord Gáis Energy said; ‘There have been sustained wholesale market increases over the past six months and, unfortunately, we now have to reflect these higher costs in our gas and electricity prices.

“We have sought to mitigate this impact and have not taken this decision lightly but the wholesale pressures are a market challenge outside of our control.

“We have been working hard to avoid increasing prices for as long as possible. This is our first gas price increase in over two years; we reduced gas prices in October 2019 and maintained at that level through two consecutive winters.

