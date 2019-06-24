This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Monday 24 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

UK report says alternative to backstop 'should be fully up and running within three years'

Two Remain-supporting MPs are behind the report.

By Rónán Duffy Monday 24 Jun 2019, 11:55 AM
48 minutes ago 4,390 Views 23 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4694953
A cart for sale at the side of the road on the northern side of the Irish border.
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images
A cart for sale at the side of the road on the northern side of the Irish border.
A cart for sale at the side of the road on the northern side of the Irish border.
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images

A UK REPORT looking into potential alternative arrangements to prevent a hard border in Ireland has recommended that a working arrangement “should be fully up and running within three years”.

The report is by the Alternative Arrangements Commission, a group which is backed by two Remain-supporting MPs Nicky Morgan and Greg Hands.

The report noted that the Brady amendment to the Withdrawal Agreement which sought to replace the backstop with alternative arrangements passed the House of Commons in January.

In looking at the potential for alternative arrangements to be found, the report states that “new technology has a role to support policy” but that methods used at the beginning of the process “should already be in use elsewhere”.

To ensure that standards are maintained in the area food and agricultural produce, the report recommends that checks be carried out “by mobile units away from the border”. 

This would potentially mean checks at farms or at food production facilities. 

Writing today in The Times, Morgan and Hands said it is “ludicrous” to suggest that an alternative arrangement is “some sort of high-tech unicorn”. 

“While we should always be open to innovation, these solutions can be implemented within three years, with some measures introduced much sooner, subject to political agreement, ensuring the backstop is not triggered, or if it is, there is a clear route map out of it,” they say. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (23)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie