Phone users in border counties may receive text from UK emergency alert test on Sunday

THE UK GOVERNMENT plans to test its country’s emergency alert system between 3pm and 4pm on Sunday, which could be received by some people living or visiting border counties.

The Department of Environment, Climate and Communications has said that a small number of people may get a text and audio alert on their phone but there is no reason to be alarmed and no action is needed.

A statement from the Department read:

“Mobile phone customers on mobile phone networks based in Ireland will not receive the message. However, mobile phone customers near border areas in Ireland who roam onto a UK mobile phone network during this time will receive the alert/message.”

“Recipients will hear a loud, siren-like sound and the phone will use a distinct vibration. A message will appear on the home screen of the phone until it is acknowledged.”

The UK launched its emergency message system last month and it’s intended to be used in instances of severe flooding, fires or other extreme weather events.

Phones will make a loud siren-like sound – even if they are set on silent – vibrate, and read out the alert.

Women’s Aid UK have stated that the alert system could lead abusers to find phones that their partners have been hiding from them.

A statement from the charity read:

“We are concerned about the potential safety risks to survivors who may be keeping their phones hidden from an abuser, as the alert is a loud, siren-like sound with a screen message and vibration.”

“Survivors can opt out from receiving emergency alerts to avoid their device from being detected.”

“For many survivors, a second phone which the perpetrator does not know about is an important form of communication with friends or family – as some abusers confiscate or monitor and control their partner’s phone. It may also be their only lifeline in emergencies.”

iPhone’s and Androids allow users to opt out of alerts in their settings.

The Department of Communications has said that it plans to introduce an emergency phone alert system in Ireland by the end of next year.

The new ‘Public Warning System’ would notify phone users who may be close to a possible natural disaster or terror attack.