This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Friday 4 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Boris Johnson 'will seek Brexit extension' if no deal agreed by 19 October

Johnson has previously insisted the UK would leave the bloc by the 31 October deadline, with or without an agreement in place.

By Adam Daly Friday 4 Oct 2019, 1:26 PM
39 minutes ago 7,003 Views 22 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4837396
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER Boris Johnson will ask for a Brexit extension if a withdrawal agreement has not been agreed by 19 October, court documents show. 

According to documents submitted to the Court of Sessions in Scotland, the British government said that Johnson accepted that he was obliged to send a letter to the EU asking for a delay and that if an extension was granted, Britain would also agree to it.

The Conservative Party leader has continually said, should the EU reject his proposals, he is prepared to take the UK out of the bloc without a deal on 31 October – despite the Benn Act committing him to request an extension to Article 50 if a deal is not secured following the European Council meeting in less than two weeks’ time.

European leaders gave his fresh Brexit proposals short shrift yesterday, with senior figures dubbing his “two borders” customs suggestion for Northern Ireland “unconvincing”.

The legal action – led by businessman Vince Dale, SNP MP Joanna Cherry QC and Jolyon Maugham QC – is asking the court to require Mr Johnson to seek an extension to avoid leaving the EU without a deal. 

Maughan told Sky News:

“What we learned today is that the prime minister has promised the court, in his own name, that he will ask for an extension under the Benn Act if the conditions are satisfied, in other words if parliament has not before 19 October agreed a withdrawal agreement.

He’s also promised the court that he will not frustrate the Benn Act by which is meant that he will not send two letters, one saying can I have an extension, the other saying please don’t give me one, he won’t collude with foreign governments to attempt to persuade those foreign governments to veto an extension.

brexit Maugham speaking to media outside the Court of Session in Edinburgh. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

But Maughan said Johnson’s public comments about committing to the October 31 date meant he was playing “a very odd game”.

“It’s a very difficult game to understand because I think he told the House of Commons yesterday that we would leave come what may on October 31, and I do not understand how that statement can be reconciled with the promises that he’s made to the court today.

There is no way to square that circle. And he is going to have to come clean either to Parliament or the court.

Eurosceptic MP Steve Baker insisted that the Prime Minister would still meet the October 31 date.

Related Reads

04.10.19 Johnson in new court showdown as Europe brands Brexit plans ‘unconvincing’
03.10.19 'Major issues remain': EU and Irish government studying Boris Johnson's Brexit plan
03.10.19 Johnson preparing for 'intensive discussions' in bid to get Brexit deal over the line

Baker, leader of the European Research Group of Brexiteer Tories, told the PA news agency: “A source has confirmed that this just means the Government will obey the law but the source confirmed we will leave on October 31.

“It’s not really a development in the position.”

Asked whether that means leaving without a new Withdrawal Agreement in place, he said: “We’re going to leave with or without a deal come what may.”

But Baker said he did not know what the Government’s plan was to get around the Benn Act if necessary.

Additional reporting from PA

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (22)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie