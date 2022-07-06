Boris 'the greased piglet' is 'on the brink': Here's what the UK papers look like this morning

YESTERDAY MARKED WHAT appears to be the beginning of the end for UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Rishi Sunak quit as chancellor and Sajid Javid resigned as health secretary shortly after 6pm yesterday.

The resignations came after Johnson was forced into a humiliating apology over his handling of the Chris Pincher row after it emerged he had forgotten about being told of previous allegations of “inappropriate” conduct by the former deputy chief whip.

The British papers are led by a fresh crisis for Boris Johnson after a number of sudden Cabinet and Government resignations threatened the future of the PM’s leadership.

The Guardian, The Times and The Sun all report that Johnson is “on the brink” after Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid quit their respective roles as chancellor and health secretary on Tuesday. The story is also carried by the Financial Times.

Some of today's front pages. Source: PA

The Daily Telegraph, Metro and i lead with a series of further Government resignations heaping more pressure on Mr Johnson, whose leadership is now “hanging by a thread”.

The Daily Mirror revels in the developments with the headline “Finally”, while the Daily Express says the PM is fighting on with a vow to cut taxes.

And the Daily Mail questions if Mr Johnson can “wriggle out” of this latest crisis.

Source: Twitter

With reporting by PA