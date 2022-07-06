#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Wednesday 6 July 2022
Advertisement

Boris 'the greased piglet' is 'on the brink': Here's what the UK papers look like this morning

Time appears to be running out for Boris Johnson.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 6 Jul 2022, 7:33 AM
40 minutes ago 7,138 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5809087

YESTERDAY MARKED WHAT appears to be the beginning of the end for UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. 

Rishi Sunak quit as chancellor and Sajid Javid resigned as health secretary shortly after 6pm yesterday.

The resignations came after Johnson was forced into a humiliating apology over his handling of the Chris Pincher row after it emerged he had forgotten about being told of previous allegations of “inappropriate” conduct by the former deputy chief whip.

Sunak and Javid announced they were stepping down from their ministerial posts in separate statements, released within minutes of each other, shortly after 6pm yesterday evening. 

The British papers are led by a fresh crisis for Boris Johnson after a number of sudden Cabinet and Government resignations threatened the future of the PM’s leadership.

The Guardian, The Times and The Sun all report that Johnson is “on the brink” after Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid quit their respective roles as chancellor and health secretary on Tuesday. The story is also carried by the Financial Times.

Screenshot 2022-07-06 7.20.14 AM Some of today's front pages. Source: PA

Screenshot 2022-07-06 7.19.56 AM

Screenshot 2022-07-06 7.19.26 AM

The Daily Telegraph, Metro and i lead with a series of further Government resignations heaping more pressure on Mr Johnson, whose leadership is now “hanging by a thread”.

Screenshot 2022-07-06 7.24.37 AM

Screenshot 2022-07-06 7.24.03 AM

Screenshot 2022-07-06 7.23.34 AM

The Daily Mirror revels in the developments with the headline “Finally”, while the Daily Express says the PM is fighting on with a vow to cut taxes.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

And the Daily Mail questions if Mr Johnson can “wriggle out” of this latest crisis.

Screenshot 2022-07-06 7.27.04 AM Source: Twitter

Screenshot 2022-07-06 7.26.46 AM

Screenshot 2022-07-06 7.26.38 AM

 

With reporting by PA 

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie