A fifth aide has reportedly quit Johnson's Downing Street following yesterday's 'meltdown'

Boris Johnson is having to consider a reshape of his inner circle after four key advisers resigned yesterday, leaving the Prime Minister further isolated as he battles to stay in No 10.

Ministers tried to argue the exodus was part of Johnson “taking charge” as he faces a potential leadership challenge amid allegations of rule-breaking parties in Downing Street.

But it appeared that the resignations were not over today, with the Conservative Home website reporting that Elena Narozanski has become the second adviser to quit the No 10 policy unit.

Long-term ally to Johnson Munira Mirza quit as the director of that policy unit in anger over his use of a “scurrilous” Jimmy Savile smear against Labour leader Keir Starmer.

Then chief of staff Dan Rosenfield, principal private secretary Martin Reynolds and director of communications Jack Doyle followed her out of the door yesterday.

The three men were embroiled in the “partygate” scandal and energy minister Greg Hands suggested their departures were linked to a clear-out after civil servant Sue Gray’s inquiry into the allegations.

Hands told Sky News: “The Prime Minister was absolutely clear on Monday that there would be changes at the top of No 10 and that is what he has delivered.

“The Sue Gray report update said that there were failings at the top of the operation. This is the Prime Minister taking charge.

“This is a wider issue than just the Sue Gray report. This is about saying we need changes at No 10, which is what the Prime Minister said on Monday.”

But Hands conceded that the resignation of Mirza, who had been one of Mr Johnson’s most loyal allies for more than a decade, was “different” to the others.

“The resignation of Munira Mirza is a little bit different. She made clear her reasons for her resignation. The Prime Minister was equally clear that he disagreed with her,” Hands said.

No 10 did not immediately comment on the reported resignation of Narozanski.

Former No 10 aide Nikki da Costa said Narozanski is “one of the most principled women I know”, adding: “Another big loss to the policy unit.”

Senior Conservative MP Huw Merriman, who chairs the Commons Transport Committee, said he was “deeply troubled” by the situation, and told Johnson to improve or leave Downing Street for good.

In what appeared to be a slightly mixed-up warning to the Prime Minister, he told Today: “We all know that if the Prime Minister doesn’t ship up, then they have to shape out, and that’s exactly what happened when this Prime Minister took over.

Source: Press Association Images

“We know how it works. I’m sure the Prime Minister will be focused now on getting on with the job in hand, focusing on policy and regaining the public’s trust.”

Beginning a torrid Thursday for Mr Johnson, Mirza said she resigned after he refused to apologise for deploying a widely-criticised and debunked claim that Starmer “used his time prosecuting journalists and failing to prosecute Jimmy Savile” while director of public prosecutions.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak publicly criticised the Prime Minister’s remarks in a broadcast from No 10 on the cost of living crisis, saying: “I wouldn’t have said it.”

The slur also showed division in the Exchequer, with chief secretary to the Treasury Simon Clarke telling BBC Newsnight it was a “perfectly reasonable remark for the Prime Minister to have made”.

Reynolds’ resignation had been expected after he invited at least 100 staff to a “bring your own booze” party in the No 10 garden during the first lockdown.

Rosenfield was also expected to go after Gray’s update on her investigation into partygate criticised “failures of leadership”.

In a resignation speech to staff reported by his former employer the Daily Mail, Doyle said “recent weeks have taken a terrible toll on my family life”.

He is reported to have attended at least two of the 12 lockdown-breaching events in Downing Street and wider Government that are being investigated by police.

But the timing of their resignations after Mirza’s damaging departure prompted suggestions the announcement had been brought forward.

The departures piled fresh pressure on the Prime Minister as he battles to remain in charge, with 13 Conservative MPs publicly calling for his resignation over partygate.

More are believed to have done so privately but the number of letters to the chair of the 1922 Committee of backbench Tories has not yet hit the 54 required to trigger a no-confidence vote.