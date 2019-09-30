This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Downing Street denies claim that Johnson squeezed thigh of female journalist at private lunch

A senior Tory minister has said he “entirely trusts” what Charlotte Edwardes has to say.

By Press Association Monday 30 Sep 2019, 8:04 AM
15 minutes ago 1,704 Views 4 Comments
Image: Andy Stenning
Image: Andy Stenning

DOWNING STREET HAS denied claims that Boris Johnson squeezed the thigh of a woman journalist under the table during a private lunch.

Charlotte Edwardes said the incident took place at the offices of The Spectator magazine in London shortly after Johnson became editor in 1999.

After the lunch, she said she had confided in the young woman who was sitting on the other side of Johnson, who told her: “Oh God, he did exactly the same to me.”

A Number 10 spokesman said: “This allegation is untrue.”

But senior Conservatives – including a member of Johnson’s Cabinet – said Edwardes was trustworthy.

Edwardes herself added: “If the Prime Minister doesn’t recollect the incident then clearly I have a better memory than he does.”

Health Secretary Matt Hancock, who said he knows Edwardes well, said he believed her to be trustworthy, adding: “I entirely trust what she has to say.”

Asked if he believed her claims, he said: “I know her and I know her to be trustworthy.”

Former work and pensions secretary Amber Rudd has since said in a tweet “I agree with @MattHancock”.

However, speaking to Sky News this morning Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid said he “absolutely trusts the prime minister and his word” following the statement issued by Number 10.

Writing her first column for The Sunday Times, Edwardes said: “I’m seated on Johnson’s right; on his left is a young woman I know.

“More wine is poured; more wine is drunk. Under the table I feel Johnson’s hand on my thigh. He gives it a squeeze.

“His hand is high up my leg and he has enough inner flesh beneath his fingers to make me sit suddenly upright.”

Labour’s shadow secretary for women and equalities Dawn Butler said it was a “shocking but sadly all too familiar story”.

“What is it about powerful men feeling entitled to harass women? Boris Johnson has serious questions to answer,” she tweeted.

The allegations – and Labour’s efforts to capitalise on the row – have caused fury in Number 10 at the start of the Conservative Party conference.

Earlier, Hancock played down the report saying there were “always lots of other stories in papers”.

Speaking at a Tory party fringe event in Manchester hosted by HuffPostUK, he said: “Boris has never lectured other people about their private lives.

“I think that we should concentrate on delivering on what we are in politics for, which in my view is to serve the citizens of this country.”

But speaking to Channel 4 News, Hancock said he did not “dismiss it at all”.

Hancock said he did not know the details, adding it was incumbent not to “react without the full details”.

He added: “I know Charlotte well, and I entirely trust what she has to say.

What I would say is that these are important issues and getting the response right is incredibly important. But there’s also something here about making sure that the way I try to carry on my life – both in public and in private frankly – is with a high degree of integrity.

He added: “Nobody’s perfect but I think that is how we should try to go about things.”

Press Association

