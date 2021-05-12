#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 10°C Wednesday 12 May 2021
Ballymurphy Massacre: Boris Johnson 'apologises unreservedly' on behalf of UK government over killings

An inquest yesterday found the ten victims were ‘entirely innocent’.

By Press Association Wednesday 12 May 2021, 5:38 PM
Image: PA
UK PRIME MINISTER Boris Johnson has “apologised unreservedly on behalf of the UK Government” for the killings that took place in Ballymurphy in Belfast in 1971.

A Downing Street spokeperson confirmed that the apology was made in a call between Johnson, Stormont First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill.

A statement said Johnson also recognised the “huge anguish” caused to the families of those killed.

An inquest into the shooting dead of ten people by the Parachute Regiment of the British Army in west Belfast found yesterday that those killed were “entirely innocent”.

The shootings occurred during a period of civil unrest across Belfast and Northern Ireland following the introduction of internment in the early hours of 9 August 1971, which was codenamed by the British Army as Operation Demetrius.

“The Prime Minister spoke to the First Minister and deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland, Arlene Foster and Michelle O’Neill, this afternoon,” a spokesman for Johnson said this evening.

“He said the conclusions of the Ballymurphy Inquest, published yesterday, were deeply sad and that the events of August 1971 were tragic.

“The Prime Minister apologised unreservedly on behalf of the UK Government for the events that took place in Ballymurphy and the huge anguish that the lengthy pursuit of truth has caused the families of those killed.”

The spokesman also said that Johnson signalled the British government’s intention to focus on reconciliation around the Troubles in a way that delivers for victims, but which would end the re-investigation of crimes committed during the era of violence.

“He stressed the importance of working hard to keep the gains made through the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement and of all parties doing their utmost to help the victims’ families find out what happened to their loved ones, so that future generations are not burdened by the past,” the statement added.

Yesterday, a solicitor who represents the families of those killed at Ballymurphy said they had instigated civil proceedings against the UK’s Ministry of Defence.

Original inquests into the deaths held in 1972 returned open verdicts and the bereaved families subsequently pursued a long campaign for fresh probes to be held.

Fresh inquests into the deaths began in 2018, with the final oral evidence heard last March.

Speaking this evening, John Teggart, the son of one of the ten people killed, said Johnson’s apology was not a public apology, describing it as an “insult to the families” that it came during a conversation with others.

“The apology was to third parties, it wasn’t to the Ballymurphy families,” he told the BBC.

“It’s not a public apology … what kind of insult is it to families that he couldn’t have the conversation with ourselves. His office couldn’t come and speak to the families of what he was doing.

“That’s not acceptable to the families and never will be. This is not an apology to us.”

- Contains reporting by Stephen McDermott

Press Association

