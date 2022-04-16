#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 16 April 2022
Russia bans Boris Johnson from the country

Moscow said the move is in response to the UK’s “unbridled information and political campaign aimed at isolating Russia internationally”.

By AFP Saturday 16 Apr 2022, 10:51 AM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
MOSCOW HAS ANNOUNCED it was banning British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and several other top UK officials from entering Russia, after London imposed sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

“This step was taken as a response to London’s unbridled information and political campaign aimed at isolating Russia internationally, creating conditions for restricting our country and strangling the domestic economy,” the foreign ministry said.

The ministry accused London of “unprecedented hostile actions”, in particular referring to sanctions on Russia’s senior officials.

“The British leadership is deliberately aggravating the situation surrounding Ukraine, pumping the Kyiv regime with lethal weapons and coordinating similar efforts on the behalf of NATO,” the ministry said.

Russia’s entry blacklist includes UK Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, former Prime Minister Theresa May and the First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon.

Britain has been part of an international effort to punish Russia with asset freezes, travel bans and economic sanctions, since President Vladimir Putin moved troops into Ukraine on 24 February.

