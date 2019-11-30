This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Saturday 30 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

BBC backs down in interview standoff with Boris Johnson in wake of terror attack

“We believe it is now in the public interest that the Prime Minister should be interviewed.”

By Hayley Halpin Saturday 30 Nov 2019, 12:38 PM
6 minutes ago 599 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4912969
Boris Johnson being interviewed by Andrew Marr in December 2016
Image: Victoria Jones via PA Images
Boris Johnson being interviewed by Andrew Marr in December 2016
Boris Johnson being interviewed by Andrew Marr in December 2016
Image: Victoria Jones via PA Images

THE BBC HAS confirmed that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be allowed to appear on the Andrew Marr Show in the wake of yesterday’s London Bridge terror attack

Initially, the BBC had reportedly told Johnson that he would not be allowed to go on the Andrew Marr Show unless he agreed to face Andrew Neil too. 

Johnson was said to be reluctant to be interviewed by Neil after his questioning of Jeremy Corbyn over anti-Semitism in the Labour Party.

Johnson offered to appear on Marr’s programme, but the broadcaster turned him down because he would not submit himself to examination by Neil, The Daily Telegraph reported.

A BBC source told The Daily Telegraph: “He won’t be doing Marr until we have confirmed and announced a date for the Neil interview.”

“We can’t take a Sunday morning programme which is already balanced in its own right as being in mitigation against not doing Neil. Andrew Neil is our priority,” another source at the broadcaster said.

However, in the wake of yesterday’s London Bridge terror attack, in which two members of the public were killed, the BBC has confirmed that Johnson will, in fact, be interviewed on Marr’s show. 

“As the national public service broadcaster, the BBC’s first priority must be its audience. In the way of a major terror incident, we believe it is now in the public interest that the Prime Minister should be interviewed on our flagship Sunday political programme,” the broadcaster said in a statement. 

“All parties’ election policy proposals must – and will – face detailed scrutiny from us and we continue to urge Boris Johnson to take part in the primetime Andrew Neil interview as other leaders have done.” 

Yesterday, LBC radio’s Nick Ferrari asked Johnson if he would be interviewed by Neil, however, the prime minister dodged the question. 

Johnson replied: “What people really want to hear is, what are we doing to take the UK forward?” 

Cancelled campaigning

Meanwhile, Johnson and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn have both taken a step back from General Election campaigning in the wake of the attack. 

Related Reads

30.11.19 London Bridge attacker named as man with terrorist conviction
30.11.19 UK parties cancel election campaigning after London terror attack
29.11.19 Two members of the public killed in London Bridge attack, Met Police confirm

The Conservatives, Labour and the Liberal Democrats have all cancelled campaign events as a result of yesterday’s events. 

Prime Minister Johnson was due to campaign in the capital today but is understood to have cancelled his planned events following the attack.

Labour, meanwhile, has scrapped an “NHS summit” which was due to be held in Yorkshire, and the Liberal Democrats will no longer go ahead with their Stop Brexit rally in London.

Both Labour and the Tories cancelled campaigning in the capital yesterday evening, and Johnson and Labour leader Corbyn were understood to have spoken by phone following the incident.

Includes reporting by Press Association 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie