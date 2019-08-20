'New found spin': Boris Johnson's four-page letter on Brexit not going down well in Dublin and Brussels

BORIS JOHNSON’S LETTER to Donald Tusk restating his opposition to the backstop is not being received well in Dublin and Brussels.

The UK prime minister released his letter to the EU president last night, ahead of planned talks with German chancellor Angela Merkel and French president Emmanuel Macron.

In the letter, Johnson stressed that his government wanted to achieve a divorce deal with Brussels.

“You have my personal commitment that this government will work with energy and determination to achieve an agreement. That is our highest priority,” Johnson wrote.

Brussels says the backstop is needed as a fallback option to preserve the integrity of European trade and preserve the provisions of the Good Friday Agreement.

It was included in the accord reached with the European Union by Theresa May, which was rejected three times by the British parliament earlier this year.

Johnson continues to insist he’s ready to leave the EU at the new scheduled exit date of October 31, with or without an accord.

He reiterated his view in the letter that the Irish backstop was “anti-democratic and inconsistent with the sovereignty of the UK as a state”.

In addition, keeping the UK in the customs union would prevent London from establishing a trade policy independent of EU rules, he said.

The EU has repeatedly stated that it is not ready to renegotiate the Brexit deal it had reached with May.

A government source here said the purpose of the backstop was to preserve the status quo and that “the reality is Brexit itself is a threat to the GFA”.

Fine Gael senator Neale Richmond, the chair of the Seanad Brexit committee, said Johnson’s description of the backstop was “new found spin”.

The majority of people in the North support the backstop and it protects, rather than threatens the peace agreement, Richmond tweeted.

A Brussels source told The Guardian: “There was a two and a half year negotiating process in which the EU compromised, including on the question of the backstop.”

Johnson meet with Merkel in Berlin tomorrow and with Macron in Paris on Thursday, ahead of the G7 summit in Biarritz at the end of the week.