'Kick the can - and we kick the bucket!' Ruling out a Brexit delay, Boris Johnson launches his leadership bid

PROMINENT BREXITEER BORIS JOHNSON has launched his campaign bid to become the leader of the Tory party and the next British Prime Minister.

Attorney General Geoffrey Cox opened the launch of Johnson’s campaign, a surprise new backer to Johnson’s 70-plus strong list of supporters.

In his speech, he spoke about representing “every region” by improving transport and broadband, praised the British economy, saying that they were reaching “Grand-Prix speeds but without firing on all cylinders” – and said he didn’t want a no-deal Brexit.

At the beginning of his speech, he told the packed room of media and supporters that the British economy was almost “neck-and-neck with Germany’s”.

He said he would advocate for a “sensible orderly Brexit that allows us to build a new partnership with our friends across the channel.

That’s one of the many failings so far – we haven’t made enough about a new sense of Europeanism, and a sense of Conservative Europeanism.

“We can still have a fantastic, intense relationship” with EU countries, he said, while also buoying a sense of English pride:

English football teams have won the Champions League and the [Europa League] … by beating other English football teams.

He also said that he believed in “synergy” between free markets and public services, adding that he would “stick up for every business in this country”.

He also said that although he wouldn’t delay Brexit past October and that he wouldn’t rule out a no-deal Brexit – that he didn’t want to leave the EU without a deal.

“Parties have entered a yellow-box junction where they cannot move forward or back.

“After three years, and two missed deadlines, we must leave the EU on October 31st,” he said, sparking applause from the audience.

“I don’t think we will end up with any such thing,” adding that it was “astonishing” that British negotiators had ruled it out up to now.

They don’t want a no-deal any more than I do.

“Delay means defeat, delay means Corbyn,” he added. “Kick the can – and we kick the bucket!”

When asked if he was inconsistent on whether he wanted a no-deal Brexit or not, Johnson answered:

“If we make the preparations now, that we are able to make that exit, if we have to which of course would be a last resort. The best way to avoid it is to prepare for it.”

The British people for so many years have been told that they are incapable, but they will rise to it.

Source: Sky News

When Johnson was asked whether he regretted some of his more controversial views – his comparison of Muslim women to post-boxes was specifically mentioned – Johnson said he would continue to speak as he has, even if “plaster comes off the roof”.

“To those who seem to caricature my views… it’s vital that we remember that one of the reasons why the public [feel distant from politicians] is they feel we are muffling and veiling our language, and covering everything up in bureaucratic platitudes.

“If I use phrases and language that cause offence, I’m sorry for causing offence but I will continue to speak as directly I can.”

Johnson was also asked whether he had taken cocaine before, but didn’t answered the question, and talked about what the public wants from the Tory party instead.

Updates to follow….