Boris Johnson's car involved in collision after protester runs onto road

Police detain a man after he ran in front of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s car Source: Victoria Jones via PA Images

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER Boris Johnson’s convoy was targeted by a protester as he left the Palace of Westminster this afternoon.

The demonstrator, who had been protesting about Turkish action against Kurdish rebels, ran into the road outside the gates to Parliament at around 2.30pm.

This forced the lead vehicles in the convoy – a police motorbike and the Prime Minister’s Jaguar – to stop, with a support vehicle running into the back of the luxury saloon carrying Johnson.

The vehicles drove off shortly afterwards in the direction of Downing Street, with a large dent visible on the rear of the Jaguar.

The protester was detained by police and taken into the Palace of Westminster by officers.

In a statement, Met Police said: “At approximately 2.30pm today, two police vehicles were involved in a collision in Parliament Square.

“The police vehicles were part of a security movement. A pedestrian is reported to have stepped onto the road, causing the vehicles to suddenly stop, which has led to two of the vehicles in the convoy being involved in a damage-only collision.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Met Police confirmed that no injuries have been reported.

“A man, no further details at this time, was arrested at the scene for offences under Section 5 of the Public Order Act and for obstructing the highway,” Met Police said.

“All vehicles were able to drive from the scene.”

Includes reporting by Press Association