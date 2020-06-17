This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Boris Johnson's car involved in collision after protester runs onto road

The demonstrator ran into the road outside the gates to Parliament at around 2.30pm.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 17 Jun 2020, 4:39 PM
1 hour ago 12,431 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5125715

kurdish-demonstration Police detain a man after he ran in front of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s car Source: Victoria Jones via PA Images

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER Boris Johnson’s convoy was targeted by a protester as he left the Palace of Westminster this afternoon. 

The demonstrator, who had been protesting about Turkish action against Kurdish rebels, ran into the road outside the gates to Parliament at around 2.30pm.

This forced the lead vehicles in the convoy – a police motorbike and the Prime Minister’s Jaguar – to stop, with a support vehicle running into the back of the luxury saloon carrying Johnson.

The vehicles drove off shortly afterwards in the direction of Downing Street, with a large dent visible on the rear of the Jaguar.

The protester was detained by police and taken into the Palace of Westminster by officers.

In a statement, Met Police said: “At approximately 2.30pm today, two police vehicles were involved in a collision in Parliament Square.

“The police vehicles were part of a security movement. A pedestrian is reported to have stepped onto the road, causing the vehicles to suddenly stop, which has led to two of the vehicles in the convoy being involved in a damage-only collision.” 

Met Police confirmed that no injuries have been reported. 

“A man, no further details at this time, was arrested at the scene for offences under Section 5 of the Public Order Act and for obstructing the highway,” Met Police said. 

“All vehicles were able to drive from the scene.”

Includes reporting by Press Association

Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

