Boris Johnson denies lockdown-breaking party claims after champagne bottle photo emerges

UK PRIME MINISTER Boris Johnson has denied claims that a newly emerged photo is evidence of another lockdown-breaching party at No 10 Downing Street.

UK police are being urged to investigate another event for breaches of Covid rules after a picture emerged appearing to show Johnson near a bottle of sparkling wine.

The Mirror published a photo showing the Prime Minister and staff – one wearing tinsel – near the open bottle during a Christmas quiz during coronavirus restrictions.

The event on 15 December 2020 is not one of those being investigated by the Metropolitan Police after officers were passed evidence from the Sue Gray inquiry.

Shadow minister Fabian Hamilton challenged Johnson over the image published during Prime Minister’s questions.

The Labour MP said: “In the last few minutes a photo has emerged of the Prime Minister in Downing Street on December 15, 2020 surrounded by alcohol, food and people wearing tinsel.

“It looks a lot like one of the Christmas parties he told us never happened.”

He added: “Will the Prime Minister be referring this party to the police as it is not one of the ones currently being investigated?”

The UK prime minister responded: “In what he has just said, I’m afraid he is completely in error.”

Challenged again during PMQs, Johnson added: “That event already has been submitted for investigation”.

London was under Tier 2 coronavirus restrictions at the time, which prohibited social mixing between different households indoors.

Official guidance said: “Although there are exemptions for work purposes, you must not have a work Christmas lunch or party, where that is a primarily social activity and is not otherwise permitted by the rules in your tier.”

Dominic Cummings, Johnson’s hostile former chief adviser, tweeted: “There’s waaaaay better pics than that floating around, incl in the flat.”