Dublin: 8 °C Sunday 12 April, 2020
Boris Johnson discharged from hospital and will now take some time off after Covid-19 illness

The British Prime Minister was moved to intensive care earlier in the week after his condition worsened.

By Sean Murray Sunday 12 Apr 2020, 1:44 PM
1 hour ago 9,860 Views 46 Comments
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

UK PRIME MINISTER Boris Johnson has been discharged from St Thomas’ Hospital to continue his recovery from coronavirus at Chequers, Downing Street said.

Downing Street said Boris Johnson would have a break from work while he recovers following the decision to discharge him from hospital.

A Number 10 spokesman said: “The PM has been discharged from hospital to continue his recovery, at Chequers.

“On the advice of his medical team, the PM will not be immediately returning to work.

“He wishes to thank everybody at St Thomas’ for the brilliant care he has received.

“All of his thoughts are with those affected by this illness.”

Johnson was taken into hospital late last week after his symptoms of Covid-19 worsened. He was later taken to intensive care before being charged this week.

Thanking NHS medics for pulling him through, Johnson said last night: “I can’t thank them enough. I owe them my life.”

The death toll in the UK from Covid-19 is nearing 10,000 and the British government is facing criticism over its response to the crisis, including the supply of PPE for healthcare workers and the timing of the introduction of restrictions. 

More as we get it…

With reporting from PA

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

