#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Monday 7 February 2022
Advertisement

Boris Johnson starts new week with fresh staff in hopes of turning around fortunes

More announcements are expected on No 10 staffing in coming days following a swathe of resignations.

By Press Association Monday 7 Feb 2022, 7:45 AM
1 hour ago 2,907 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5675613
Image: PA
Image: PA

BORIS JOHNSON IS heading into a new week hoping changes to his top Downing Street team will ease the concerns of backbenchers who were wavering about his future.

The British Prime Minister made key changes over the weekend, appointing Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Steve Barclay as his new chief of staff and journalist and long-time ally Guto Harri as his head of communications.

The Times UK reported No 10 was hoping to announce the return of Emily Lawson as the new permanent secretary this week.

Lawson, who currently runs NHS England’s vaccination programme, was seconded to Downing Street’s delivery unit – a team in charge of ensuring the Government delivers on its policies – in April last year before returning to the health service in October.

But the changes come after a swathe of resignations from among the Prime Minister’s aides.

The beleaguered leader was left wounded by the partygate saga – with the police investigation still hanging over his head – and his refusal to apologise for a slur made against Keir Starmer over the failure to prosecute Jimmy Savile.

The acute issues built on longer-term concerns from MPs over the rising cost of living, a looming hike in National Insurance, a series of sleaze allegations and the general running of the No 10 operation.

But Johnson promised change, and Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said on Sunday: “I think the Prime Minister has been very clear that he wants a reset in No 10.

“He was very clear speaking to Conservative MPs on Monday and what we saw last week was him following through with that commitment.”

Related Reads

03.02.22 Four of Boris Johnson's key advisers quit in one day as political pressure mounts
01.02.22 Boris Johnson commits to publishing ‘everything we can’ from full Sue Gray inquiry
31.01.22 Boris Johnson’s Jimmy Savile comment about Labour leader Keir Starmer branded a 'disgrace'

The Times reported Barclay and Harri joined the PM at Chequers over the weekend to start work on building a more “grown-up” Government.

Kwarteng urged those still unsure about Johnson’s future to give him the “time and space” to lead.

Former Cabinet minister Robert Jenrick warned on Sunday night that “it is undoubtedly true that public concern is very deep, the damage to the party’s reputation is serious, and will take a considerable effort to change that” and that he had “a great deal of sympathy for many of those colleagues who have come out and said that they feel that change is necessary”.

But he told BBC Radio 4’s Westminster Hour: “There’s also very little public appetite for the Conservative Party – at this moment in time, when we’re facing a cost of living crisis and insecurity abroad – to descend into a leadership contest and all the damage that does.”

Earlier Gavin Barwell, who served as chief of staff to Theresa May and now sits in the House of Lords, said there was not “a chance in hell” that Johnson will stand down voluntarily.

The Tory peer told Sky’s Trevor Phillips On Sunday: “My inclination is that the Conservative Party would be better making a change and I also think, for the good of the country in terms of trust and faith in our politics, there’s a strong case for change.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“But it’s not up to me to make a decision. Ultimately, this is a decision that, up until the next election at least, is one for Conservative MPs.”

Some 15 Tory MPs have now publicly called for Johnson to resign but not all have sent letters of no confidence to 1922 Committee chairman Graham Brady.

If 54 letters are reached, a no confidence vote would be triggered.

Privately, the numbers are expected to be higher, though Kwarteng told Times Radio: “My own view is that we’re probably not that near the letters (threshold) but I don’t know – until we reach that point I think it’s idle speculation.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie