Friday 13 December, 2019
'Let's get Brexit done, but first let's get breakfast done': Johnson speaks after Conservative election win

Johnson said he was “humbled” by the support of former Labour voters.

By Orla Dwyer Friday 13 Dec 2019, 8:23 AM
38 minutes ago 3,615 Views 10 Comments
Boris Johnson and his girlfriend Carrie Symonds arriving at Downing Street today.
Image: Yui Mok
Boris Johnson and his girlfriend Carrie Symonds arriving at Downing Street today.
Boris Johnson and his girlfriend Carrie Symonds arriving at Downing Street today.
Image: Yui Mok

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER Boris Johnson has made further promises about getting Brexit “done” by 31 January on the foot of a massive Conservative victory in the general election.

In a press conference, Johnson said he was “humbled” by the support of former Labour voters who chose to vote Conservative in this election.

The prime minister said the results have ended the threat of a second referendum.

“I will put an end to all that nonsense and we will get Brexit done on time by January 31, no ifs, no buts,” he said. 

“Your hand may have quivered over the ballot paper before you put your cross in the Conservative box and you may intend to return to Labour next time round,” he said. 

He told the conference the UK would be “carbon neutral by 2050 and Corbyn neutral by Christmas”. 

Johnson ended the address by saying: “Let’s get Brexit done. But first, my friends, let’s get breakfast done.” 

“As the nation hands us this historic mandate, we must rise to the challenge and to the level of expectations,” he said. 

“I will put an end to all that nonsense and we will get Brexit done by the end of January.”

He added that it it his duty to deliver on promises made by the Tories at the election.

Related Read

13.12.19 Boris Johnson has led the Tories to a thumping victory. Here's everything you need to know

The result of yesterday’s general election vote in the United Kingdom has shown a massive Conservative majority. 

In the North, there are now more nationalist than unionist MPs for the first time. 

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn has said he will not lead Labour in its next general election campaign after the party had its worst result since 1935. 

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

