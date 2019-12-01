This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Sunday 1 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Boris Johnson expresses anger saying London attack could have been prevented

Johnson’s comment come as the Ministry of Justice moves to review license condition on convicted terrorists.

By Press Association Sunday 1 Dec 2019, 7:40 AM
32 minutes ago 1,681 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4913614

Boris. Source: PA Images

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER Boris Johnson has spoken of his anger over the London Bridge attack and claimed that scrapping early release from prison would have stopped convicted terrorist Usman Khan killing two people.

Johnson said that because the “broken hung parliament was preoccupied with blocking Brexit”, the Government was unable to make the changes required to keep violent offenders and terrorists in jail for longer.

His intervention came amid a political row over the release of Usman, who stabbed a man and a woman to death, halfway through a 16-year prison sentence – and as Jeremy Corbyn backed the actions of the police who shot the terrorist dead and the Ministry of Justice moves to review the licence conditions of every convicted terrorist released from prison, which is understood to be around 70 people.

Johnson said: “Since becoming Prime Minister, I’ve said we need a big change of direction on violent crime and security. What I have seen over the last 24 hours has made me angry – it’s absolutely clear that we can’t carry on with the failed approaches of the past.”

He added: “This is why I’ve also said that we must keep violent offenders and terrorists in jail longer and end the automatic early release system.

“We took some steps to do this before the election. However, due to the broken hung parliament that was preoccupied with blocking Brexit, we could not do more.”

Priti. Boris Johnson visiting the scene of Friday's attack. Source: PA Images

A Sentencing Bill included in the Queen’s Speech in October, which became defunct once the election was called, would have changed the automatic release point from halfway to two-thirds for adult offenders serving sentences of four years or more for serious violence or sexual offences.

Judges can already impose extended sentences for offenders assessed as “dangerous”, where they will serve two-thirds, but the proposed legislation would make the longer jail terms mandatory for certain offences.

‘Pre-election stunt’

Johnson’s first Queen’s Speech as Prime Minister was branded a pre-election stunt by the opposition, as he was pushing for a general election at the time.

Johnson added: “The terrorist who attacked yesterday was sentenced 11 years ago under laws passed in 2008 which established automatic early release.

“This system has got to end – I repeat, this has got to end, as I’ve been saying for four months. If you are convicted of a serious terrorist offence, there should be a mandatory minimum sentence of 14 years – and some should never be released.

Johnson said that, from surveillance and operations to sentencing and licensing conditions, the balance of the whole legal system must be shifted in a “much tougher direction” against serious criminals and terrorists.

In August, Johnson ordered an urgent review of sentencing policy, saying that dangerous criminals must be taken off the streets and punishments “truly fit the crime” if the public was to have confidence in the justice system.

Downing Street confirmed that advice was submitted to the Prime Minister in October, which led to the Sentencing Bill being announced in the Queen’s Speech. The advice was internal and has not been published, a Downing Street spokeswoman said.

Parole Board

Meanwhile, Johnson rejected criticism of police shooting the attacker, adding: “The police had very good reasons to think the attacker presented a real and deadly threat. They had to make split second decisions. I know the overwhelming majority of the country will join me in giving them our absolute support.”

In a speech today, Corbyn will also back police, saying: “If police believe an attacker is wearing a suicide vest and innocent lives are at risk, then it is right they are able to use lethal force.”

Related Read

30.11.19 London Bridge attacker was convicted member of al Qaida-inspired terror cell

In the aftermath of the attack, a row flared up when Home Secretary Priti Patel blamed a previous Labour government after Yvette Cooper, Labour candidate and former chair of the Commons Home Affairs Committee, asked how the attacker could have been released when he was deemed so dangerous.

Patel took to Twitter to respond to Labour’s Cooper, and also tweeted Jeremy Corbyn after he said questions need to be urgently answered regarding the roles of the Parole Board and probation services.

She wrote: “The Parole Board could not be involved in this decision @jeremycorbyn.

“Your party changed the law in 2008 so that Khan was automatically released irrespective of the danger he posed. Very concerning that you want to be PM but don’t understand this.”

Johnson, meanwhile, is due to appear on BBC’s Andrew Marr show today. 

Initially, the BBC had reportedly told Johnson that he would not be allowed to go on the Andrew Marr Show unless he agreed to face Andrew Neil too. 

Johnson was said to be reluctant to be interviewed by Neil after his questioning of Jeremy Corbyn over anti-Semitism in the Labour Party.

In the wake of the London Bridge attack the BBC has confirmed that Johnson will, in fact, be interviewed on Marr’s show this morning. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie