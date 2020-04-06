This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Boris Johnson moved to intensive care unit as Covid-19 symptoms worsen

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will “deputise where necessary” while the prime minister is in intensive care.

By Press Association Monday 6 Apr 2020, 8:24 PM
3 hours ago 151,411 Views 201 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5068364
Image: DPA/PA Images
Image: DPA/PA Images

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER Boris Johnson has been moved to intensive care after his coronavirus symptoms worsened, Downing Street has confirmed.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will “deputise where necessary” while the prime minister is in intensive care with Covid-19.

A Number 10 spokesman said: “Since Sunday evening, the Prime Minister has been under the care of doctors at St Thomas’ Hospital, in London, after being admitted with persistent symptoms of coronavirus.

“Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the intensive care unit at the hospital.

“The PM has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is the First Secretary of State, to deputise for him where necessary.”

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said Johnson is “in our thoughts tonight”. 

“We wish him a speedy recovery and a rapid return to health,” he said on Twitter. 

Other politicians including Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney and former British Prime Minister Theresa May have been sending messages of recovery to Johnson on Twitter.

Coveney said: “We in Ireland wish the PM a speedy recovery.”

It was reported earlier today that Johnson was still in hospital under observation but had a “comfortable” night after being admitted with persistent coronavirus symptoms last night. 

Johnson’s official spokesman said today that Johnson continued to lead the government and had been working on official papers from his bed.

The Prime Minister was said to be in “good spirits” after being taken to St Thomas’ Hospital in London as a “precaution”. Johnson himself tweeted similar sentiments this afternoon. 

“The Prime Minister was admitted to hospital for tests last night as a precaution. The issue is that his symptoms remain persistent,” the spokesman said.

With reporting by Orla Dwyer. 

