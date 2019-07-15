This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Monday 15 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt hit out at 'un-British' Donald Trump tweets in final leadership debate

Both men met in another leadership debate today.

By Stephen McDermott Monday 15 Jul 2019, 9:32 PM
59 minutes ago 5,998 Views 21 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4726016
Conservative party leadership candidates Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt during their latest head-to-head debate
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Conservative party leadership candidates Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt during their latest head-to-head debate
Conservative party leadership candidates Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt during their latest head-to-head debate
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

THE TWO CANDIDATES who are vying to become Britain’s next prime minister both condemned US President Donald Trump’s tweets about progressive Democrat congresswomen as “totally offensive” and “totally unacceptable”.

But front-runner Boris Johnson and Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt refused to call the tweets racist when pressed to do so during their last debate before next week’s announcement of who will succeed current Prime Minister Theresa May.

May’s spokesman had earlier said that the outgoing leader’s view was that Trump’s comments were “completely unacceptable”.

Trump’s doubled-down on a series of tweets from Sunday today, when he urged the four congresswomen of colour to “go back” to the countries they came from.

“If you’re not happy here, you can leave,” Trump told reporters at the White House.

Johnson said the original tweets expressed sentiments “that went out decades and decades ago”.

“I think the relations between the UK and US are incredibly important,” he said.

“But if you are the leader of a great multiracial, multicultural society, you simply cannot use that kind of language about sending people back where they came from.

“It’s totally unacceptable and I agree with the prime minister.”

Trump has developed a good relationship with Johnson and backs both his leadership bid and determination to take Britain out of EU.

Pressed by the moderator to call Trump’s tweets racist, Johnson said: “I’ve said what I said.”

Hunt recalled that he had three half-ethnically Chinese children who are British citizens.

“If anyone said to them, go back to China, I would be utterly appalled,” Hunt said. “It is totally un-British to say that.”

Pressed to call the comments racist, Hunt signalled that he would have were he not Britain’s chief diplomat.

“Look, I am foreign secretary, this is the president of a country which happens to be our closest ally and so it is not gonna help the situation to use that kind of language about the president of the United States,” Hunt said.

“I can understand how many people of this country would want me to use those words, and would feel that sentiment,” he added.

“But I hope I have made absolutely clear how totally offensive it is to me that people are still saying that kind of thing.”

The winner of the ballot will be announced on 23 July. The new prime minister formally assumes office the following day.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (21)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie