UK still hasn't proposed workable backstop alternative, EU says after Juncker-Johnson meeting

BRITAIN HAS STILL not proposed any workable alternatives to the Brexit backstop, the EU has said following talks between bloc chief Jean-Claude Juncker and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The first face-to-face encounter between Johnson and European Commission president Juncker failed to yield any major breakthrough, although Downing Street insisted it had been a “constructive meeting”.

Johnson says Britain will not agree to a divorce deal that includes the backstop, a provision which temporarily keeps the UK in the EU customs union to keep the Irish border open, and will not delay Brexit beyond 31 October, even if it means leaving with no deal.

Juncker’s office said he used the lunch meeting in Luxembourg to reiterate the EU view that it is Britain’s responsibility to come up with a workable alternative to he backstop, which was agreed by Johnson’s predecessor Theresa May but rejected by MPs.

“President Juncker recalled that it is the UK’s responsibility to come forward with legally operational solutions that are compatible with the Withdrawal Agreement,” a statement from Juncker’s office said.

President Juncker underlined the Commission’s continued willingness and openness to examine whether such proposals meet the objectives of the backstop. Such proposals have not yet been made.

Source: Darren McCaffrey/Twitter

A Downing Street spokesperson said Johnson reconfirmed his commitment to the Good Friday Agreement and his “determination to reach a deal with the backstop”.

With just six weeks to go before Brexit day, the spokesperson also confirmed that discussions will soon begin to take place daily between the EU and UK, rather than twice a week at present.

“The leaders agreed that the discussions needed to intensify and that meetings would soon take place on a daily basis,” they said.

Alongside the main meeting, EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier also held talks with British Brexit Minister Stephen Barclay.

According to Downing Street, it has also been agreed that talks should take place “at a political level” between Barnier and Barclay.

A small but noisy group of anti-Brexit protesters greeted Johnson as he arrived and left the talks, singing the Ode to Joy EU anthem, waving flags and chanting slogans.

