This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Tuesday 24 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Taoiseach tells Boris Johnson there is still a 'very wide gap' between UK and EU on Brexit deal

Leo Varadkar met Boris Johnson in New York today.

By Christina Finn Tuesday 24 Sep 2019, 7:21 PM
49 minutes ago 2,373 Views 14 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4823507
A photo shared by Varadkar of the meeting this evening.
Image: Twitter/@LeoVaradkar
A photo shared by Varadkar of the meeting this evening.
A photo shared by Varadkar of the meeting this evening.
Image: Twitter/@LeoVaradkar

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has met with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson today in New York. 

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, the Taoiseach described the meeting as “good” stating that they were able to get into “more detail” on the withdrawal agreement and the Irish backstop than in their previous meeting in Dublin. 

However, Varadkar added that there is still a “very wide gap” that needs to be closed in terms to what the UK is proposing and what the EU wants to achieve. 

The Taoiseach said they were keen that a deal be reached, stating that it is in Ireland’s and Britain’s interests that an orderly Brexit be achieved. 

Johnson said he is “cautiously optimistic” that a Brexit deal can be reached, but added that there is a “short time” to achieve it. 

Varadkar added that there are “certain guarantees” that the UK agreed to in 2017 that must be honoured. 

The meeting comes after this morning’s UK Supreme Court ruling which found that the prorogation order to suspend parliament was “unlawful, void and had no effect” and should be quashed – meaning that in law parliament has not been prorogued. 

The judges ruled that Johnson’s advice to Queen Elizabeth II to suspend parliament for five weeks until 14 October was illegal. 

MPs are now due to return tomorrow. 

When asked if the Supreme Court ruling was discussed during the meeting, Varadkar said:

“No, not in any detail.”

He added that any decision made by the Supreme Court in the UK “is not something we are going to get involved in”.

The Taoiseach said they agreed to hold another meeting “in the near future”. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie