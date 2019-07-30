This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Prime Minister Boris Johnson have (finally) had a chat

The pair spoke by phone this morning.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 30 Jul 2019, 1:21 PM
7 minutes ago 823 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4745937
The pair have spoken for the first time since Johnson assumed office.
Image: PA Images
TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson have spoken by phone this morning. 

The contact comes almost a week after Johnson assumed office in Downing Street last Wednesday.

In a statement this afternoon, the Department of the Taoiseach said that Varadkar “congratulated the Prime Minister on his appointment and said he looked forward to having a long and close working relationship”.

The pair spoke about Brexit with the department saying that the Taoiseach emphasised that the backstop “was necessary as a consequence of decisions taken in the UK and by the UK government”.  

Varadkar also invited Johnson to Dublin to speak about Brexit and other matters. 

The delay in contact between the two counterparts led to further questions about the state of British-Irish relations.

A call between the two offices is arranged when a new leader enters 10 Downing Street.

Former Taoiseach Enda Kenny spoke with Johnson’s predecessor Theresa May on her first day in office in 2016, Brian Cowen did the same on the day David Cameron became Prime Minister in 2010, while in 2007, Bertie Ahern spoke to Labour Prime Minister Gordon Brown on the day he assumed office.

