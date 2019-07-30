Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Prime Minister Boris Johnson have (finally) had a chat

The pair have spoken for the first time since Johnson assumed office.

The pair have spoken for the first time since Johnson assumed office.

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson have spoken by phone this morning.

The contact comes almost a week after Johnson assumed office in Downing Street last Wednesday.

In a statement this afternoon, the Department of the Taoiseach said that Varadkar “congratulated the Prime Minister on his appointment and said he looked forward to having a long and close working relationship”.

The pair spoke about Brexit with the department saying that the Taoiseach emphasised that the backstop “was necessary as a consequence of decisions taken in the UK and by the UK government”.

Varadkar also invited Johnson to Dublin to speak about Brexit and other matters.

The delay in contact between the two counterparts led to further questions about the state of British-Irish relations.

To be absolutely clear; the refusal by PM Boris Johnson to engage with European leaders and our Taoiseach without pre conditions on the issue of Brexit is unacceptable and is not within the realms of normal diplomatic or political behaviour. — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) July 30, 2019 Source: Micheál Martin /Twitter

A call between the two offices is arranged when a new leader enters 10 Downing Street.

Former Taoiseach Enda Kenny spoke with Johnson’s predecessor Theresa May on her first day in office in 2016, Brian Cowen did the same on the day David Cameron became Prime Minister in 2010, while in 2007, Bertie Ahern spoke to Labour Prime Minister Gordon Brown on the day he assumed office.

More to follow