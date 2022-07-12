#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 12 July 2022
Labour to table vote of confidence in Boris Johnson’s Government

The move would force Johnson’s colleagues to back the Government or vote against it.

By Press Association Tuesday 12 Jul 2022, 8:39 AM
8 minutes ago 583 Views 2 Comments
Image: PA
Image: PA

THE BRITISH LABOUR Party is to force a confidence vote in Boris Johnson’s Government, challenging Tory MPs to oust the Prime Minister as they hold a leadership contest.

The opposition will table the motion today to hold the vote the following day, according to party sources.

Johnson resigned as Conservative leader after a long line of scandals but is clinging on to office until a replacement is found, a move that has divided Tory MPs.

Labour’s bid would force Johnson’s colleagues to either back the Government or vote against it, in a move that could trigger a general election.

The next prime minister is not expected to be announced until September 5, after the Tory party set out its timetable for the battle to replace Johnson in No 10.

Labour leader Keir Starmer had previously threatened to bring the confidence vote to prevent “this nonsense about clinging on for a few months”.

“He’s inflicted lies, fraud and chaos in the country,” he said last week.

“If they don’t get rid of him then Labour will step up, in the national interest, and bring a vote of no confidence, because we can’t go on with this Prime Minister clinging on for months and months to come.”

