Boris Johnson reportedly nominates his father for a knighthood

FORMER UK PRIME Minister Boris Johnson has reportedly put his father Stanley forward for a knighthood as part of his resignation honours list.

The Times newspaper reports that the former prime minister, who left office last September, has nominated Stanley Johnson for the honour.

A spokesperson for the Johnson said: “We don’t comment on honours.” The PA news agency has contacted Stanley Johnson for comment.

Any honour for Stanley Johnson would raise questions for the former Conservative leader.

Boris Johnson faced accusations of cronyism in 2020, after he nominated his brother Jo Johnson for a peerage.

In 2021, senior Tory MP Caroline Nokes and a journalist publicly accused Stanley Johnson, a former MEP, of touching them at Conservative party conferences.

Nokes, chairwoman of the Commons Women and Equalities Committee, accused Stanley Johnson of forcefully smacking her on the backside and making a vulgar comment at the Conservative Party conference in 2003.

Stanley Johnson said after that he had “no recollection” of either incident.

Labour Leader Keir Starmer called the move to put forward the senior Johnson for knighthood “absolutely outrageous”.

Speaking on LBC Radio, the Labour leader said: “The idea that Boris Johnson is nominating his dad for a knighthood – you only need to say it to realise just how ridiculous it is.”

“It’s classic of a man like Johnson. I mean, I think the public will just think this is absolutely outrageous,” he said.

“The idea of an ex-prime minister bestowing honours on his dad – for services to what?”