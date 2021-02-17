Boris Johnson says he feels 'like OJ Simpson' as he struggles to put on gloves

BORIS JOHNSON HAS said he felt “like OJ Simpson” as he struggled to pull on a pair of gloves earlier today.

The British Prime Minister made the reference to the moment in Simpson’s murder trial when the US actor and sports star had difficulty putting on gloves thought to have been used in the killing of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ronald Goldman.

Johnson was donning a pair of blue disposable gloves during a visit to a coronavirus vaccination centre in Cwmbran, South Wales, when he made the comparison.

Simpson was cleared of murder following the 1995 trial, with his lawyer, Johnnie Cochran, focusing on the gloves as one of the key pieces of evidence.

“If it doesn’t fit, you must acquit,” he told the jury.

Two years after Simpson’s 1995 acquittal, a civil court jury found him liable for the deaths of his ex-wife and Goldman, and ordered he pay their survivors $33.5 million.

The Prime Minister was later asked about easing lockdown restrictions in England, and said his government would take a “cautious and prudent approach”.

Johnson stressed that any easing of restrictions needs to be done in stages and said that his road map out of lockdown on Monday will be done in a way that ensures it is “irreversible”.