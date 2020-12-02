#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Wednesday 2 December 2020
Advertisement

Boris Johnson remains ‘optimistic’ of post-Brexit trade deal with Brussels

Michel Barnier has briefed EU ambassadors on the negotiations amid little signs of progress as time runs out.

By Press Association Wednesday 2 Dec 2020, 6:44 PM
48 minutes ago 1,870 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5286785
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson
Image: PA Images
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson
Image: PA Images

UK PRIME MINISTER Boris Johnson remains “optimistic” that Britain can get a post-Brexit trade deal, Downing Street has said amid warnings talks with the EU have reached a “make or break” point.

The EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier has briefed ambassadors from the 27 member states on the latest negotiations amid little sign of progress on the key issues.

He was said to have warned that significant differences remain over fisheries, state aid rules and the governance arrangements for any agreement.

The German MEP David McAllister, of the European Parliament’s Brexit co-ordination group – which also met Barnier, said they had reached a “critical moment” in the negotiations.

He said agreement needed to be reached “within very few days” if the parliament and the member states were to complete the necessary “procedures” before the end of the Brexit transition period at the end of the year.

“This is the critical moment where principles need to be translated into rules and, more importantly, rules need to be guaranteed by a robust enforcement framework,” he tweeted.

The Prime Minister’s press secretary Allegra Stratton said Johnson still had the “greatest confidence” in the UK’s chief negotiator David Frost.

However, she said that he remained “comfortable” that Britain would continue to thrive if it failed to get an agreement and was forced to move to dealing with the EU on World Trade Organisation terms.

Related Read

27.11.20 Talks on 'almost impossible' trade deal spill into weekend as focus shifts to fisheries

“The talks are right now ongoing and he has greatest confidence in David Frost and the team,” she told a briefing for Westminster reporters.

“He is optimistic but he has also always said that’s he is confident and comfortable that we would be okay without a deal.

“If a deal can be struck that is all to the good but he is also confident that we can move towards trading on what he calls Australia terms.”

Fishing rights

While both sides have acknowledged that time is running out, there has been no sign that either is prepared to make a decisive move that could resolve the issue one way or the other.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

French President Emmanuel Macron yesterday sounded a warning that he would not accept an agreement that “would not respect our interests in the long term” amid concerns in Paris that Barnier is preparing to give ground over fishing rights.

Stratton meanwhile said no consideration had been given to any possible resumption of trade talks with the EU next year if they fail to reach agreement by 31 December.

“We have a negotiating team working really hard right now to get a deal and until it is clear that they have or haven’t that is not something anybody in this building is thinking about,” she added.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie