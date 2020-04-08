This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'He stayed at work for you. Now pray at home for him': UK papers support Johnson after second night in ICU

Johnson was said to be in good spirits as he remained in intensive care with coronavirus.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 8 Apr 2020, 8:14 AM
11 minutes ago 2,883 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5069604

BORIS JOHNSON SPENT a second night in intensive care yesterday evening, with many of the national newspapers in Britain showing their support for the ill prime minister.

Johnson’s condition last night remained “stable” as he stayed in St Thomas’ Hospital in London for “close monitoring”, according to Downing Street.

At the daily Downing Street press conference yesterday, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said he is “confident” the PM will pull through after a worsening of his coronavirus symptoms.

The national newspapers’ support for Johnson dominates the front pages today.

The Times, Daily Express and Metro all lead with Britons’ “message of hope” to the prime minister.

download (6)

The Sun calls on the nation to pray for the PM while the Daily Mail leads with Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab saying “Boris is a fighter… he’ll pull through”.

download (5)

download (7)

With reporting from PA

