Boris Johnson expected to make 'full-throated apology' as MPs to vote on Partygate

UK MPS WILL get the chance to vote on whether Boris Johnson misled Parliament over his assurances Covid rules were followed in Downing Street, the Commons Speaker has announced.

Lindsay Hoyle said he had approved an application from Labour leader Keir Starmer and other opposition MPs allowing them to table a motion for debate on Thursday.

It comes after the UK Prime Minister, along with his wife Carrie Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak, were last week issued with fixed-penalty notices (FPN) by police investigating claims of coronavirus lockdown breaches in No 10.

Johnson has apologised for his part in attending his own birthday bash, held in June 2020 in the Cabinet room, and paid the fine despite telling the Commons previously that all Covid guidance was followed at the heart of Government.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to be on a government trip to India later this week, meaning he will not be in Westminster for the vote on Thursday.

Johnson is however expected to make a statement in the House of Commons this afternoon.

The Daily Telegraph reports that Johnson is expected to offer a “full-throated apology”.

He is also expected to argue that there are bigger issues to focus on, with a need to deal with the crisis in Ukraine and unlawful migration following the announcement of a plan to send migrants, including those arriving by small boats, to Rwanda.

The ministerial code states that ministers who “knowingly mislead Parliament” will be expected to offer their resignation.

Hoyle told MPs he had “no jurisdiction over the ministerial code” and whether it had been breached, but instead could “decide whether there is an arguable case to be examined”.

Having taken advice from clerks on the matter, the Speaker said he had decided to allow Starmer to table his motion.

Labour is understood to be wording the motion to make Thursday’s vote about whether to refer Johnson to the Committee of Privileges, which examines issues relating to contempt of Parliament.

The committee, PA news agency understands, has the power to summon reports and documents.

It means that MPs could request to see the full version of senior civil servant Sue Gray’s inquiry into the Downing Street lockdown gatherings and any potential photographic evidence that exists.