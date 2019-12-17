This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Tuesday 17 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Boris Johnson to legislate to prevent any further Brexit delays

The re-worked Withdrawal Agreement Bill is due to come before the Commons this week.

By Press Association Tuesday 17 Dec 2019, 8:23 AM
24 minutes ago 1,464 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4936663
Boris Johnson with the newly elected Conservative MPs in Westminster yesterday.
Image: PA
Boris Johnson with the newly elected Conservative MPs in Westminster yesterday.
Boris Johnson with the newly elected Conservative MPs in Westminster yesterday.
Image: PA

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER Boris Johnson is to legislate to prevent MPs extending the Brexit transition period beyond the end of 2020, government sources have said.

Ministers are understood to have re-worked the Withdrawal Agreement Bill (WAB) – due to come before the Commons this week – to “legally prohibit” any further extension.

The move comes as MPs gather at Westminster for the first sitting of the new parliament today following last week’s general election.

The Tories return in buoyant mood after Johnson was swept to an unexpected 80-seat majority as a swathe of Labour strongholds fell to the Tories.

Under current plans, the government intends to end Britain’s EU membership on 31 January, with an implementation to run to the end of 2020 while it negotiates a free trade agreement with Brussels.

However key EU figures – including chief negotiator Michel Barnier – have expressed skepticism a deal can be agreed in time, raising the fresh prospect of a no-deal break unless there is an extension.

A No 10 source said: “Last week the public voted for a government that would get Brexit done and move this country forward – and that’s exactly what we intend to do starting this week.

“Our manifesto made clear that we will not extend the implementation period and the new Withdrawal Agreement Bill will legally prohibit the government agreeing to any extension,” the source said. 

The prime minister repeatedly promised during the election campaign that he would not seek any extension to the transition period.

The commitment was instrumental in persuading Nigel Farage not to stand Brexit Party candidates in Conservative-held seats.

However, after Johnson was returned with an unexpectedly large majority, there was speculation he could use his strengthened position to seek an extension if more time was needed to get a trade deal.

The latest move would appear to have put paid to that.

The WAB is due to be brought before the Commons on Friday – and could receive its first reading and be voted on at second reading in one day, if the Speaker agrees.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “We plan to start the process before Christmas and will do so in the proper constitutional way in discussion with the Speaker.”

Related Read

16.12.19 Johnson criticised as Nicky Morgan keeps Cabinet role despite standing down as MP

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson has been accused of showing “two fingers to democracy” after announcing Nicky Morgan will carry on as culture secretary, despite her quitting the Commons at the general election.

No 10 said the former MP for Loughborough would be made a life peer and would answer questions in the House of Lords.

There were signs that her appointment may only be temporary pending a full-scale Cabinet reshuffle expected in February.

However, it still drew a furious response from opposition MPs, with former shadow culture secretary Chris Bryant saying it “stinks”.

“You abandon your constituents, eschew the tough work of representing a constituency but remain in the Cabinet. That really is two fingers up to democracy,” he said.

The first business of the new House of Commons will be the election of the Speaker – with the return of Sir Lindsay Hoyle expected to be a formality.

The rest of today and tomorrow will be taken up with the swearing in of MPs, ahead of the State Opening and Queen’s Speech, setting out the Government’s legislative programme on Thursday.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie