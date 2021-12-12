Poll: Do you think British PM Boris Johnson will survive the latest political crisis?

BORIS JOHNSON HAS made a name for himself in staying in defying political gravity and staying in power – despite controversies that he has faced during his premiership.

He’s faced tough questions about: his dealings with American business woman Jennifer Arcuri; his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic; how refurbishments to his Downing Street flat were paid for; his defence of his former adviser Dominic Cummings after the trip to Barnard Castle; a sleaze row that has engulfed the Tory party; and his handling of Brexit and the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Now he’s facing the biggest political challenge so far: allegations that while London had strict pandemic restrictions in place last Christmas, some of his Government staff held household-mixing gatherings at Downing Street – reportedly including Johnson himself.

Now this isn’t an official opinion poll, but we still want to gauge the public mood: Do you think British PM Boris Johnson will survive this latest political crisis?

