#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Sunday 12 December 2021
Advertisement

Poll: Do you think British PM Boris Johnson will survive the latest political crisis?

Do you think Bojo will survive the Number 10 Christmas parties controversy?

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Sunday 12 Dec 2021, 11:12 AM
1 hour ago 15,280 Views 26 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5627694
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

BORIS JOHNSON HAS made a name for himself in staying in defying political gravity and staying in power – despite controversies that he has faced during his premiership.

He’s faced tough questions about: his dealings with American business woman Jennifer Arcuri; his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic; how refurbishments to his Downing Street flat were paid for; his defence of his former adviser Dominic Cummings after the trip to Barnard Castle; a sleaze row that has engulfed the Tory party; and his handling of Brexit and the Northern Ireland Protocol. 

Now he’s facing the biggest political challenge so far: allegations that while London had strict pandemic restrictions in place last Christmas, some of his Government staff held household-mixing gatherings at Downing Street – reportedly including Johnson himself.

Now this isn’t an official opinion poll, but we still want to gauge the public mood: Do you think British PM Boris Johnson will survive this latest political crisis?


Poll Results:

Yes (1071)
No (488)
Who knows (269)



#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (26)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie