Poll: Do you think Boris Johnson will resign?

IT WAS A tumultuous night for UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he received resignations from Cabinet ministers and other Conservative MPs.

Former Brexit secretary David Frost called on Johnson to resign as prime minister before he takes the party and the government “down with him”.

It’s not the first time that there have been calls for Johnson to resign. This latest controversy is linked to the resignation of the former deputy chief whip over assault allegations, which highlighted that Johnson had given him a top job despite knowledge of a previous complaint made against him.

Alex Chalk, former solicitor general, said: “The cumulative effect of the Owen Paterson debacle, Partygate and now the handling of the former deputy chief whip’s resignation is that public confidence in the ability of Number 10 to uphold the standards of candour expected of a British government has irretrievably broken down.”

So today, we’re asking you: Do you think Boris Johnson will resign?

