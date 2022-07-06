#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 6 July 2022
Poll: Do you think Boris Johnson will resign?

It’s been a tumultuous night for Johnson as Cabinet ministers and other Conservative MPs quit.

By Lauren Boland Wednesday 6 Jul 2022, 8:46 AM
58 minutes ago 8,790 Views 17 Comments
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

IT WAS A tumultuous night for UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he received resignations from Cabinet ministers and other Conservative MPs.

Former Brexit secretary David Frost called on Johnson to resign as prime minister before he takes the party and the government “down with him”.

It’s not the first time that there have been calls for Johnson to resign. This latest controversy is linked to the resignation of the former deputy chief whip over assault allegations, which highlighted that Johnson had given him a top job despite knowledge of a previous complaint made against him.  

Alex Chalk, former solicitor general, said: “The cumulative effect of the Owen Paterson debacle, Partygate and now the handling of the former deputy chief whip’s resignation is that public confidence in the ability of Number 10 to uphold the standards of candour expected of a British government has irretrievably broken down.”

So today, we’re asking you: Do you think Boris Johnson will resign?


Poll Results:

Not this time, but he will eventually (438)
No, he'll make it to the next election (316)
Yes, some time this week (244)
Yes, he'll resign today (66)
I don't know (63)





About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
@laurenanna_1
lauren@thejournal.ie

