New restrictions announced in England in bid to tackle Omicron variant

UK PRIME MINISTER Boris Johnson has announced the reintroduction of work-from-home guidance and other restrictions in England in a bid to tackle the spread of the Omicron variant.

Johnson announced this evening that vaccine passports will become mandatory in large venues and mask rules will be extended, as part of the introduction of ‘Plan B’ measures.

The UK Prime Minister warned it is clear the new strain is “growing much faster” than Delta and cases of Omicron could be doubling every two or three days as he strengthened England’s rules to slow the spread of Covid-19.

Johnson said that guidance to work from home where possible will return from Monday, and mandatory mask wearing will be extended to public places like cinemas and theatres from Friday.

The NHS Covid pass will be mandatory in nightclubs and other venues where large crowds gather from “a week’s time”, the Prime Minister told a Downing Street press conference, as he described the measures as “proportionate and responsible”.

Source: PA Graphics

In the UK parliament, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said there are 568 cases of Omicron confirmed but that the true figure is estimated to be “probably closer to 10,000”.

Johnson said the mask guidance would include exemptions for when eating, drinking, exercising or singing.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The Covid health certificate will apply to unseated indoor venues with more than 500 attendees, and outside where there are more than 4,000 people.

The Prime Minister added that the pass can be obtained with a negative lateral flow test or by having had two doses of a vaccine but hinted this could change by saying “we will keep this under review as the boosters roll out”.

Johnson also faced questions over how the public can accept his rules amid anger over allegations Downing Street staff broke Covid rules in a Christmas party last year.