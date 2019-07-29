Boris Johnson travels to Scotland with a £300 million plan to 'strengthen the union'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the Science and Industry Museum in Manchester.

BORIS JOHNSON IS set to use his first visit to Scotland as UK Prime Minister to announce an investment that he says will “strengthen the union”.

The £300 million (€332 million) package of new investment is for Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland and will be revealed by Johnson during a visit to a military base.

He will say that the UK is a “global brand and together we are safer, stronger and more prosperous”, according to a statement released by his Downing Street Office.

“Important projects like the government’s growth deals… will open up opportunities across our union so people in every corner of the United Kingdom can realise their potential.”

“As we prepare for our bright future after Brexit, it’s vital we renew the ties that bind our United Kingdom.

“I look forward to visiting Wales and Northern Ireland to ensure that every decision I make as prime minister promotes and strengthens our union,” he will add.

Johnson’s trip to Scotland comes after he made another infrasture pledge while on a visit to the north of England on Saturday by promising a new Manchester-Leeds rail link.

He also announced a £3.6 billion fund supporting 100 towns in England, raising suggestions that he is already in campaign mode for an election.

The Scottish trip will be the first stop on a tour of the countries that make up the United Kingdom, as he attempts to win support for his Brexit plans and head off talk of a break-up of the union.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon a said last week that Scotland, which voted to remain in the EU in the 2016 referendum, needed an “alternative option” to Johnson’s Brexit strategy.

He has promised that the UK will leave the EU on October 31, with or without a deal.

SNP leader Sturgeon told Johnson that the devolved Scottish Parliament would consider legislation in the coming months for another vote on seceding from the United Kingdom.

Upon taking office last week, Johnson also took the symbolic title of Minister for the Union.

Beef

On this side of the Irish Sea, Minister for Agriculture has announced a €120 million injection into the beef sector which the minister said should help mitigate against low prices.

The Beef Exceptional Aid Measure will be funded by a combination the Irish exchequer and EU exceptional.

“I am keenly aware that the past few months have been very difficult for beef farmers,” the minister said this morning.

There has been a prolonged and exceptional period of depressed prices since last autumn, with the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the outcome of Brexit, among other factors, contributing to this market disturbance.

The voluntary scheme is available to farmers that meet certain criteria laid out by the Department of Agriculture.

- With reporting by © – AFP 2019