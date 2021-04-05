Boris Johnson confirms that non-essential retail and gyms will reopen next week

UK PRIME MINISTER Boris Johnson has confirmed that Covid-19 restrictions will be eased as planned next week.

In a press conference from Downing Street this evening, Johnson confirmed that non-essential retail, gyms, hairdressers and libraries will reopen from next Monday, 12 April.

Pubs and restaurants will also be allowed to serve customers outdoors from next week.

Confirming the next step on the roadmap out of lockdown, so-called ‘Stage 2′, Johnson told reporters he was looking forward to a pint of beer in a week’s time.

However, he said the difficulties facing countries in Europe illustrated the risks still posed by the pandemic.

Johnson said: “We can’t be complacent. We can see the waves of sickness affecting other countries and we have seen how this story goes.

“We still don’t know how strong the vaccine shield will be when cases begin to rise, as I’m afraid that they will, and that’s why we are saying please get your vaccine – or your second dose – when your turn comes.”

He also encouraged people to use free NHS tests as part of the drive to identify cases without symptoms.

Lateral flow tests

The UK government has promised to supply everyone in England with two quick-result lateral flow tests each week in a bid to cut the chain of transmission as the lockdown eases.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

It would appear that Johnson is pinning his hopes on mass testing to help boost confidence and encourage people to check whether they have Covid-19 before venturing to the shops or the pubs.

The lateral flow tests, which are being widely used in schools, can provide results in as little as 30 minutes, with the two-tests-per-week available from 9 April.

Health Minister Edward Argar would not put a precise figure on how much the testing will cost, but said the cost would be covered by the two-year £37 billion (€43.5 billion) NHS Test and Trace budget.

With reporting by Órla Ryan