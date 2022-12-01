Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Thursday 1 December 2022
Boris Johnson will stand again at the next general election

The former prime minister’s decision suggests he is committed to a long-term career in politics.

1 hour ago 3,371 Views 5 Comments
Image: PA

BORIS JOHNSON WILL stand again as an MP at the next general election, a source close to the former prime minister has confirmed.

Johnson will run for re-election in Uxbridge and South Ruislip at the next poll, expected to be held in 2024.

He has been an MP in the west London constituency since 2015, winning it with a majority of 5,034 in 2017 and 7,210 in 2019, by which time he was prime minister.

It has been a Tory seat since its creation in 2010.

The source confirmed Mr Johnson’s decision to stand for a fourth time after the Telegraph first reported that he told his local Conservative Party of his intention.

But if a continuing Commons investigation finds he committed contempt of Parliament by misleading MPs over lockdown-busting parties in Downing Street, Mr Johnson could face a fight for his seat in a by-election.

Since leaving No 10, he has already started a lucrative post-prime ministerial career on the speaking circuit, having been paid £276,000 for a speech to American insurers barely a month after leaving No 10.

Mr Johnson was forced from office in the summer after a slew of scandals – including Partygate – culminated in the mass resignation of ministers.

He plotted a return to the top job in the wake of Liz Truss’s resignation, but dropped his comeback bid saying he had been unsuccessful in his efforts to “reach out” to his rivals – Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt – to work together.

Mr Johnson’s decision to seek re-election comes amid a steady stream of Tory MPs saying they will stand down.

The party is braced for a growing exodus as opinion polls suggest the Conservatives are facing an almighty challenge to recover their popularity.

Press Association

