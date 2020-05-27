Johnson rejects call for Dominic Cummings inquiry amid rising Tory anger

BORIS JOHNSON IS standing by his senior aide Dominic Cummings despite mounting Tory anger and plummeting poll ratings.

The British Prime Minister rejected a call for Cabinet Secretary Sir Mark Sedwill to investigate Cummings’ actions at the height of the Covid-19 lockdown.

Cummings drove from London to Durham (about 430km) to isolate with his family during the lockdown and says he subsequently took a trip to Barnard Castle to see if he was fit enough to drive before returning to the capital.

Johnson, who was questioned by the Commons Liaison Committee today, said: “Quite frankly I’m not certain – right now – that an inquiry into that matter is a very good use of official time.

“We are working flat out on coronavirus.”

Asked whether the government’s “moral authority” had been undermined by Cummings’ actions and his own defence of them, Johnson said: “I, of course, am deeply sorry for all the hurt and pain and anxiety that people have been going through throughout this period – this country has been going through a frankly most difficult time.

“We are asking people to do quite exceptionally tough things, separating them from their families.”

Testing

Johnson said he would not be adding to his previous comments on Cummings and said the public wanted politicians to focus on “uniting our message” and “focusing on their needs”.

Johnson used his appearance at the committee – made up of the chairmen and women of Commons select committees – to announce that NHS England’s test and trace system would be up and running from tomorrow.

The scheme will see people who have been in contact with someone who tests positive for coronavirus ordered to self-isolate for 14 days.

Meanwhile the toll of deaths linked to the virus in the UK has risen to almost 48,000.