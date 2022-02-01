#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Tuesday 1 February 2022
Advertisement

Pledge to publish full Gray report and overhaul No 10 spares Boris Johnson for now

The British Prime Minister yesterday apologised to the Commons over the partygate saga.

By Press Association Tuesday 1 Feb 2022, 6:54 AM
9 minutes ago 231 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5669953
Boris Johnson leaving Downing Street yesterday ahead of appearing in the Commons.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Boris Johnson leaving Downing Street yesterday ahead of appearing in the Commons.
Boris Johnson leaving Downing Street yesterday ahead of appearing in the Commons.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

BORIS JOHNSON HAS landed a temporary reprieve from any immediate threat to his leadership as Conservative MPs appeared to be satiated by promises to overhaul the operation of No 10 in response to the partygate saga.

The British Prime Minister faced angry backbenchers yesterday as he offered his mea culpa to the Commons.

Johnson apologised to MPs after senior official Sue Gray found “failures of leadership and judgment” as gatherings were held while England was under coronavirus restrictions in 2020 and 2021.

Criticism came from across the House, including from former prime minister Theresa May who asked whether Johnson either did not “read the rules”, understand them, or “didn’t think the rules applied to No 10”.

But by the time he met with parliamentarians in a rare gathering of the whole party later, a U-turn which promised to publish the eventual report in full and promises to shake up how No 10 and the Cabinet Office are run appeared to have calmed tensions, at least for the time being.

Gray revealed in an “update” that of the 16 alleged gatherings she had deemed necessary to investigate, at least 12 linked to government properties in Downing Street and Whitehall were being investigated by the police.

This included at least four directly linked to Johnson either because he was reported to have attended, or because they are reported to have taken place in his flat.

Three alleged gatherings not previously reported were also included in the report.

But the police investigation had prevented her from delivering any meaningful report as to not impact the inquiry.

Johnson told MPs in the Commons: “Firstly, I want to say sorry – and I’m sorry for the things we simply didn’t get right and also sorry for the way this matter has been handled.

“It’s no use saying this or that was within the rules and it’s no use saying people were working hard. This pandemic was hard for everyone.”

He added: “I get it, and I will fix it. I want to say to the people of this country I know what the issue is.”

However, he faced a hostile response from some on his own side and the threat of a vote of no confidence has not yet been defeated.

‘Deep disappointment’

Former Cabinet minister Andrew Mitchell told Johnson he “no longer enjoys my support”.

Tory MP Angela Richardson announced she had quit as a ministerial aide to Michael Gove, sharing her “deep disappointment” at the handling of the partygate row.

Aaron Bell, part of the 2019 intake of Red Wall MPs, recalled abiding by coronavirus restrictions for his grandmother’s May 2020 funeral before asking: “Does the Prime Minister think I’m a fool?”

In the Lords, ex-Whitehall chief and independent crossbencher Bob Kerslake said: “Even without the detail the general findings are utterly damning. This goes to the heart of government. Can government be trusted to do the right thing and tell the truth? It’s hard to think of anything more important than that.”

prime-minister-boris-johnson-leaving-the-houses-of-parliament-london-after-he-delivered-a-statement-to-mps-in-the-house-of-commons-on-the-sue-gray-report-picture-date-monday-january-31-2022 Boris Johnson leaving the Commons yesterday. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

But Leader of the Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg said the “mood was positive” among Conservatives following an evening meeting on the Parliamentary estate.

He added: “So many people voted personally for Boris Johnson rather than voting for political parties.

“Politicians have to accept that our bosses are the British people, and they voted for that, they put him in office.”

Peterborough MP Paul Bristow acknowledged it had been a “difficult day” but said there was support for Johnson.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Bristow said he left “absolutely pumped” and added that nobody in the meeting had called for Johnson to go.

Second report

The change in mood came as No 10 confirmed the PM would ask Gray to produce a second report after the police investigation concludes, and committed to publishing it.

But Gray’s full report and the result of the police probe could yet threaten his premiership again, and Johnson’s former chief aide Dominic Cummings is due to questions on the report online today which could provide more damaging details.

Polling on Monday night from Opinium said 62% of UK adults wanted the PM to resign, and 64% believed Tory MPs should make him go.

It comes after the Met revealed it is reviewing more than 300 images and over 500 pages of information passed to officers by the Gray inquiry.

Rees-Mogg suggested the images should also be published, as he said: “The more people see, the more understanding there will be of precisely what went on.”

Johnson also told MPs he was taking the issue seriously, underling how he had nearly died from coronavirus.

While reports suggested he had told his party that election strategist Lynton Crosby would be offering him strategic advice.

Johnson insisted he was “making changes” to Downing Street and the Cabinet Office, including by creating an Office of the Prime Minister with a permanent secretary to lead No 10.

While Downing Street said work was being carried out on a new policy to tackle the drinking culture in No 10, although a blanket ban on drinking is unlikely given its function as a venue for receptions for visiting dignitaries and charity events.

However, one Conservative who heard from Johnson yesterday said the message to him was that MPs would “judge you by your delivery”.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie