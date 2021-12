Boris Johnson urged to ‘come clean’ after aides were filmed joking about No 10 Christmas party

SENIOR AIDES TO Boris Johnson joked about a Downing Street Christmas party just days after staff are alleged to have held a festive gathering in breach of lockdown rules.

The UK Prime Minister’s then-press secretary Allegra Stratton and adviser Ed Oldfield, along with other aides, were filmed joking about a “fictional” party in December 2020.

On Tuesday, Downing Street again insisted there was no Christmas party and coronavirus rules had been followed at all times.

But Labour leader Keir Starmer called on Johnson to “come clean and apologise”, adding that for aides “to lie and to laugh about those lies is shameful”.

The footage obtained by ITV News showed Stratton answering questions at a mock press conference on 22 December about a Downing Street Christmas party the previous Friday – the date of the alleged rule-breaking gathering.

People across the country followed the rules, even when that meant being separated from loved ones.



They had a right to expect the government was doing the same.



To lie and to laugh about those lies is shameful.



We have a Prime Minister who's socially distanced from the truth. https://t.co/h6t0mzHBRF — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) December 7, 2021

Oldfield asked her: “I’ve just seen reports on Twitter that there was a Downing Street Christmas party on Friday night, do you recognise those reports?”

Stratton replied “I went home” before appearing to consider what the correct answer should be.

During the rehearsal, filmed as part of a subsequently-abandoned plan for Stratton to lead televised press briefings, Oldfield pressed her for an answer.

“Would the Prime Minister condone having a Christmas party?” he asked.

Stratton asked “what’s the answer” and staff in the press room appeared to suggest ideas, with one saying “it wasn’t a party, it was cheese and wine”.

“Is cheese and wine all right? It was a business meeting,” Stratton replied, to laughter in the room.

Stratton then noted “this is recorded”, adding: “This fictional party was a business meeting … and it was not socially distanced.”

The leaked footage was shot in the media room at 9 Downing Street, which was refurbished at a cost of £2.6 million (€3 million) in preparation for the televised broadcasts before the plan was ditched.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed officers are reviewing the leaked video in relation to “alleged breaches” of coronavirus regulations.

In response to ITV’s report, a Downing Street spokesman said: “There was no Christmas party. Covid rules have been followed at all times.”

Earlier, Johnson declined to repeat the claim from Downing Street that staff did not hold a Christmas party in No 10 during Covid restrictions.

The British Prime Minister instead insisted no rules were broken as the Times reported that staff wore festive jumpers and were asked to bring “secret Santa” gifts.

They were reported to have brought alcohol and food to the event said to have been attended by dozens of colleagues on 18 December last year when London was in Tier 3 restrictions banning social mixing indoors.

Johnson’s official spokesman has insisted “there was not a party” but the Prime Minister declined to characterise the event during a visit to a prison in London on Tuesday.

“What I can tell you is that all the guidelines were observed, continue to be observed,” he told reporters.

Asked if he investigated personally, Johnson said: “I am satisfied myself that the guidelines were followed at all times.”

‘Our position has not changed’

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said “our position has not changed” following Johnson’s comments.

Ministers are yet to explain how the alleged bash complied with the rules in place at the time, despite coming under pressure since an initial report in the Daily Mirror.

The newspaper said two events took place in No 10 in the run-up to the festive season last year, including Johnson giving a speech at a leaving do during November’s lockdown.

The other was said to be a staff party in December where party games were played, food and drinks were served, and revelries went on past midnight.

At the time, the Tier 3 rules explicitly banned work Christmas lunches and parties where it is “a primarily social activity and is not otherwise permitted”.

Labour leader Keir Starmer said: “People across the country followed the rules even when that meant being separated from their families, locked down and – tragically for many – unable to say goodbye to their loved ones.

“They had a right to expect that the Government was doing the same. To lie and to laugh about those lies is shameful.

“The Prime Minister now needs to come clean and apologise. It cannot be one rule for the Conservatives and another for everyone else.”

The opposition leader said the Prime Minister had “not been straight” about last year’s alleged Christmas party, but ruled out calling for the police to get involved.

He told ITV News: “You don’t need a great long criminal investigation to get to the bottom of this – it is pretty obvious what happened.”

It comes as the UK Department for Education (DfE) admitted it held a social gathering of staff in the lead-up to Christmas in contravention to coronavirus social-distancing rules.

The Mirror reported that former education secretary Gavin Williamson threw a party and delivered a short speech at the event, which took place on 10 December while London was in Tier 2, which banned social mixing between households.

A DfE spokeswoman said: “The gathering was used to thank those staff for their efforts during the pandemic.

“Drinks and snacks were brought by those attending and no outside guests or supporting staff were invited or present.

“While this was work-related, looking back we accept it would have been better not to have gathered in this way at that particular time.”